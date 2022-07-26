Daredevil: Born Again | Cast, Release Date, and What We Know

Fans have had their demands, prayers, and all manner of expectations met when Marvel announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Daredevil will get a reboot series, called Daredevil: Born Again. Revered as the strongest of Marvel’s streaming entries, even among other fan-favorite heavy-hitters such as Loki or Jessica Jones, Daredevil is known for its gritty rendition of Hell’s Kitchen, amiable heroes, and gorgeous fight choreography resulting in a gripping action drama. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming series.

Daredevil: Born Again Release Date

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Nrt7xQmqfi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

The series is currently slated for a Spring 2024 release date, debuting on Disney+. We do not know the specifics for the release window beyond that, however, if you are ready for more Daredevil you will see him first in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law which premieres on August 17th; then he will make a subsequent appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series Echo as a supporting character, playing into how the title character and Wilson Fisk last interacted at the finale of Hawkeye. Daredevil is a busy superhero, it would seem.

Daredevil: Born Again Cast

It’s been confirmed that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin respectively. There’s not any information beyond that on who else will feature in the show, such as returning favorites Rosario Dawson, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, or Elodie Yung, but we’ll surely see more updates in the future.

Everything Else We Know

Beyond the aforementioned announcements, there’s not much else known about where the series will go. Given the name, it would typically stand to reason that it would follow the 1986 Frank Miller arc, but that was already somewhat adapted in season 3 in 2018. The last we saw of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in the series was having defeated Fisk, content to carry on his double life as an attorney and crimefighter by night, as well as a delightful surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home where he demonstrates he’s still got his heightened senses and agility.

This concludes our coverage on Daredevil: Born Again for now. This is an incredibly exciting announcement for the Marvel hero who is beloved by fans and is a result of a rare show of fan patience, without bots being purchased, studio employees being bullied, or any unseemly methods. It’s a victory for Marvel fans, especially for those with good taste, and a reward that will last 18 episodes in this case!