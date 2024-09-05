Deadpool & Wolverine Actress Would Love To Reprise Role – If Marvel Lets Her

Deadpool & Wolverine brought in some great actors with their cameos, and they all seem to love their roles enough to continue playing them. One particular actress stated that it’s really just up to Marvel because it’s been one of the biggest honors of her life.

Warning: Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine cameos from Logan (2017).

Actress Dafne Keen, who recently reprised her role as X-23 in Deadpool & Wolverine, has publicly stated her eagerness to continue portraying the character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In interviews with Empire Magazine and ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast, Keen expressed her enthusiasm for the role, going so far as to say she would even give them money if they let her return. She sounds a lot like Channing Tatum.

I would love to come back. I would pay them to come back. Playing Laura has been the biggest honor of my life. To me we’ve only scratched the surface with her since she’s such a complex character. She’s so cool, just from a fan’s standpoint. Dafne Keen

Keen first took on the role of X-23 in the 2017 film Logan. Fans and critics loved her, and seeing her in Deadpool & Wolverine was a huge win for everyone who loved Logan. Her return in Deadpool & Wolverine as a more mature and experienced version of the character further solidified her connection to the role. This and the positive reception to her performance would make many people think she’s got a future in the MCU.

With the upcoming reboot of the X-Men franchise in the MCU, there is a clear opportunity for Keen’s X-23 to play a significant role. There has been a suggestion that she takes on the mantle of Wolverine, which would take care of the backlash that could come from Hugh Jackman’s replacement. If Jackman’s replacement Wolverine is someone who was already loved and is not the Wolverine, it would be an easy way for fans to accept the change.

The only other way would be for X-23 to coexist with a rebooted Wolverine within the MCU, where she could join one of the teams. Keen’s willingness to commit to the role long-term makes her a strong contender for the MCU. Most actors who join up need to be okay with playing the same character and even doing reshoots if needed. While Marvel Studios has not confirmed any plans for X-23’s future, the ball seems to be in their court.

