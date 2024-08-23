Channing Tatum was ‘Too Scared’ To Follow This Movie Tradition In ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Channing Tatum, known for his roles in films like Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street, has a unique tradition where he takes his outfits from movies. It’s hard to imagine a better time for Tatum to continue his tradition than when he finally got to play his dream role of Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, during an interview, he revealed that it wasn’t so easy this time.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Tatum said that he was far too scared to ask to take the costume. MCU movies are high profile, so it’s a lot harder to get away with a costume and assume no one would ask questions. Something like that would have to be requested to Kevin Feige or someone higher up on the filmmaking ladder.

I was too scared to ask, and usually, I steal the very last outfit that I’m in in every movie, and I was too scared to do it. Channing Tatum

That’s not to say that Tatum didn’t take a different memento home from his role as Gambit. He was never asked, so we don’t know if the Ace of Spades from the movie might have made its way to his pocket while leaving the set. While this sounds silly, plenty of other actors have taken mementos from their own MCU experiences.

Jeremy Renner has the Hawkeye suit, Chris Evans kept his Starlord Jacket, and Ryan Reynolds kept his Deadpool suit just to name a few. It is ironic that Tatum played a skilled thief but couldn’t get away with the costume.

While Tatum may have missed out on a physical souvenir, his experience playing Gambit was undoubtedly a memorable one. Tatum grew up in Pascagoula, Mississippi and his dad is from New Orleans. He grew up around Cajun culture, which Gambit (also known as Remy Lebeau), is known for. apparently, he’s been actively pursuing the role for over 20 years. It’s just unfortunate that he couldn’t get the costume to remember it.

