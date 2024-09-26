Image Credit: Bethesda
Deadpool & Wolverine May Have Cut A White Nick Fury

Jorge Aguilar
Published: Sep 26, 2024 05:11 pm

New reports suggest a cameo featuring a white Nick Fury was cut from the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine. The claim comes from a behind-the-scenes photo shared on social media showing stunt performers who worked on the film. Among them is David Macdonald, Channing Tatum’s stunt double, wearing an outfit that never appeared in the final cut.

The costume is black leather with an eye patch, strikingly similar to David Hasselhoff’s portrayal of Nick Fury in Nick Fury: Agent of Shield. While Macdonald is referred to as “Erg” in the caption of the Instagram post, fans believe the costume’s details point more towards the white Nick Fury.

The leather straps across the torso and shoulder holster closely resemble Hasselhoff’s outfit, differing significantly from the comic book character Erg.

This would add fuel to the ongoing discussion about the multitude of cameos considered for Deadpool & Wolverine. Director Shawn Levy has previously acknowledged exploring a vast list of potential Marvel characters, including Ben Affleck’s Daredevil. However, time and budget constraints likely led to the omission of some cameos, potentially including the white Nick Fury.

The film already packed a roster of characters and cameos, so it’s plausible that including a deep-cut reference like Hasselhoff’s Nick Fury might have been deemed too niche for the broader audience. To be fair, a lot of the fanbase grew up with Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and wouldn’t remember Hasselhoff’s version of the character.

This would have slipped past a lot of people, so it seems like a good idea that it was cut in favor of some other cameos. There are plenty of reasons certain characters would be cut, like Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, which probably cost a lot of money, thanks to decades-long A-List status and his superhero status at DC. However, we probably won’t know for sure why many cameos got cut.

