Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Image: Ufotable

Bedlam and violence have overtaken the swordsmith village in Demon Slayer. The Upper Ranks have revealed themselves in their attack, along with their weaknesses. While things have taken a more positive turn, with allies like Genya, Mitsuri, and Muichiro shifting the tides, matters still worsen for Tanjiro in the aftermath. With the release of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6, we’ll see whether Hantengu and Gyokko can be overcome, and at what price.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date and Time

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 will release on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10:45 AM PST / 1:45 PM EST. The Swordsmith Village Arc will continue with this latest installment as Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their allies fend off an attack by the Upper Ranks on the eponymous village. The location is a pivotal strategic asset to the Demon Slayer Corps. and such a loss would be catastrophic.

For international viewers wanting to catch the episode as it drops, be sure to check this time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:45 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:45 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:45 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:45 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:45 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:45 PM GMT Europe 7:45 PM CEST Moscow 8:45 PM MSK India 11:15 PM IST

The episode will adapt the rest of Chapter 113 along with Chapters 114-116 approximately, following a pattern of roughly 3 chapters per episode.

Where Can I Watch Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer Season 3 is currently exclusively available on Crunchyroll, although it will likely be available on Netflix at a much later date as well. The Swordsmith Village Arc marks the crossing of the series halfway point, but it also means there’s still plenty for fans to see!

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 6

Hantengu’s many forms prove to be a challenge for Tanjiro, but he discovers a new ability when Nezuko coats his sword with her blood: it sets the sword ablaze with a red flame. This gives him a massive advantage and he manages to behead 3 of Hantengu’s forms, with Genya ripping off the head of a 4th, although, in the end, he turns to reveal he has taken on demonic characteristics in the process.

Muichiro fights Gyokko but quickly finds himself trapped in a water prison after fending off the attacks of Gyokko’s needle-spewing fish. Mitsuri joins the fray, rescuing the village chief among others, taking down an especially beastly fish monster by destroying the vases on its back. The team hasn’t fully taken advantage yet, but there’s hope.

In Episode 6, however, we’ll find that there are still forms of Hantengu that are quite powerful and must be sought out by Tanjiro and Genya. Genya is revealed to be okay but wants to be the one to take down this Upper Rank, asserting his wish to be a Hashira, despite his insecurities about not being able to use Breathing Styles like other Demon Slayers.

But the Chapters end with a confrontation with Hantengu’s most powerful form yet, Zohakuten, the manifestation of Hatred. It’ll be exciting to see this powerful form brought to life in the anime!

- This article was updated on May 9th, 2023