Image: Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba just premiered an explosive new episode on Crunchyroll. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Muichiro, and Genya are locked in combat with forces of the Upper Ranks, and they’re forced to use their cunning and no small amount of endurance to defeat their foes. We’ll see whether this has been enough to release them from the clutches of Hantengu and his many forms by exploring the Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 release date, time, and spoilers.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 will release on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 10:45 AM PST / 1:45 PM EST. The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The Swordsmith Village Arc will continue adapting the manga from the end of Chapters 110 and 111 following a pattern of roughly 3 episodes per chapter.

For international viewers wanting to watch the episode as it airs, be sure to check our guide to know exactly when each installment drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:45 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:45 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:45 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:45 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:45 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:45 PM GMT Europe 7:45 PM CEST Moscow 8:45 PM MSK India 11:15 PM IST

In Episode 4, Tanjiro is successfully able to outwit his deadly foe with the help of Nezuko, while Muichiro reevaluates his priorities and whether he should protect the common villagers under attack. But is it enough?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 5

Muichiro has made his decision and chooses to do good by the swordsmiths solely because it’s what is right, cutting down the fish monster attacking Kotetsu. What’s more, this causes Kotetsu to see him as having a different life, being indebted to the Mist Hashira. Muichiro notes the monster is getting its power from Blood Demon arts, the source being the pot on its back. This plays into the threat of one demon attacking the village, Gyokko, who we’ll see more of in Episode 5 of Demon Slayer upon its release.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya are finding their hands full with the many forms of Hantengu, who along with Gyokko, serve as the antagonists of the Swordsmith Village Arc. Genya particularly takes a hellish beating, while Nezuko is nearly completely incapacitated. If not for Tanjiro’s brilliant, adaptive thinking, they’d be done for. But even upon discovering Hantengu’s weaknesses, they are still overwhelmed as the episode closes.

The end of Episode 4 ties into Chapter 111’s last moments when Mitsuri is revealed to be on the approach. Muichiro fights Gyokko, whose abilities include transmuting objects into needle-spewing fish and water-related Blood Demon arts. Tanjiro even makes a surprising discovery thanks to Nezuko’s blood, which could tip the scales in their fight. In the release of Season 3 Episode 5, we’ll see an exciting new development for the Demon Slayer corps.

- This article was updated on May 3rd, 2023