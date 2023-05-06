Hell’s Paradise Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Image: MAPPA

A giant lays slain, another beastly threat on Shinsenkyo eliminated in Hell’s Paradise. Gabimaru, Sagiri, Yuzuriha, and Senta venture forward, continuing on their quest to find the Elixir of Life. While they get a better feel for how the island operates, there are still surprises lurking around the corner, teased at the very end of Episode 6. By the release date of Hell’s Paradise Episode 7, we’ll see the regions of the island fleshed out more clearly, along with the truth about the Elixir of Life.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Episode 7 Release Date and Time

Hell’s Paradise Episode 7 will release on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST. The anime will air its first season for a total of 13 episodes and will update weekly every Saturday. For those who prefer the English dub, the latest episodes for that version will release 5 hours later, at 1:30 PM PST / 4:30 PM EST.

But if you’re hoping to catch the episode as it drops in Japanese audio with English subtitles, be sure to check what time you can expect the latest release!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

In Hell’s Paradise Episode 7, we’ll learn more about the Elixir of Life, and some fascinating new characters who roam the island.

HP: Jigokuraku and Where to Watch

All episodes of Hell’s Paradise are available to stream on Crunchyroll, simultaneously released every week as soon as they’re available. The streaming service has been on a roll for a long time, hosting many of the most iconic anime around, including the latest flashy adaptations from studios like MAPPA.

Hell’s Paradise Spoilers: Episode 6 Recap and What to Expect in Episode 7

Rokurota, the Giant of Bizen, is dead. The only other character remaining from the convicts to physically resemble many of the behemoths they’ve encountered, Rokurota posed the first deadly challenge for Gabimaru and Sagiri. Genji was slain, and the surrounding forest lies in cinders, drawing the monsters to its ruin. The episode served as a fantastic showcase of the cast’s battle prowess, cleverness, and even their varying will to fight.

The episode concluded soon after this fight, other inhabitants of the island are soon discovered, such as 2 gorgeous hermits deep within the region. Episode 7 will showcase not only Chobe and Toma‘s encounter with these mysterious individuals but also see Gabimaru’s group encountering a small innocent child and a tree man named Hoko. It’s here, in Episode 7, that much of the island’s geography is revealed by its locals, along with the truth about the Elixir of Life, such as the following:

The island is divided into 3 regions: Eishu, with the beaches and forest. Hojo, where the group meets Hoko. Horai, where the Elixir and the Lord Tensen (such as the hermits shown earlier) reside.

The island is known by its locals as Kotaku.

The Elixir of Life is known as ‘Tan’ and is a concoction formed by those trapped by the Lord Tensen and turned into flowers.

The Lord Tensen are supreme beings on the island, empowered by Tan to have greater reserves and mastery over Tao, a life force energy in the series similar to chakra or chi.

There are lots of fascinating directions the series will go from here. Even in just the 13 episodes this season we’ll see Volume 1-4 of the manga be covered fairly well, with the latest episode likely concluding the rest of Chapter 16 and going from Chapters 17-19. We’ll see more of Nurugai and Tenza and will see if Chobe and Toma can get out of a jam after their encounter with the Tensen. With the release of Hell’s Paradise Episode 7 and beyond, we’ll see the island in a whole new light!

