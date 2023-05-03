Who is Rokurota, the Giant of Bizen in Hell’s Paradise?

Image: MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise has done a good job at introducing distinctive, deadly characters that could easily be construed either as allies or enemies for Gabimaru so far. On the colorful island of Shinsenkyo, all convicts sent there are out to satisfy their own personal agendas, to obtain their pardons and get the Elixir of Life, by whatever means possible. But then there’s Rokurota, a beastly menace whose face has yet to be shown, known as “The Giant of Bizen” in Hell’s Paradise, and folks are curious about his story.

Hell’s Paradise Death Row Inmates: Rokurota, the Giant of Bizen

Rokurota is a fellow inmate like Gabimaru in Hell’s Paradise, but only in Episode 6 will we see his backstory laid out as a minor character, the Giant of Bizen. Born as an especially large infant, Rokurota never could fit in, having an insatiable appetite and a desire to find somebody to play with. He lacks a certain capacity for gentleness but has a frail soul that dreads the resentment others have toward him, seeing him as a violent monster.

As shown in the series, this manifests in his lack of spoken words, expressing himself through intense violence thanks to his sheer brute strength and monstrous stature. This combination is enough to make even a swipe of his hand enough to eviscerate somebody, as is the case in Chapter 13 / Episode 5. Moreover, he was so deadly that Yamada Asaemon Eizen, who was assigned to his detail, was quickly overpowered and pulverized by Rokurota.

Rokurota continues on this rampage to find Yuzuriha, Sagiri, and Gabimaru, taking out Genji in the process. The difference in strength between him and Gabimaru is heavily shown, and Gabimaru will survive only by outsmarting him with Sagiri’s help. Interestingly, Yuzuriha is present for the fight but abstains from participating, indicative of her sense of character.

Rokurota is perhaps the first interesting instance in which Gabimaru has full access to his Ninpō abilities, but deems them still not to be strong enough alone. But using the wooded environment, along with Rokurota’s tantrum-like rage, Gabimaru, and Sagiri set up a blazing counterattack that finally brings the giant to his knees. It’ll be exciting to see it put to life in the show, as a showcase of the protagonist’s capabilities for collaboration!

- This article was updated on May 2nd, 2023