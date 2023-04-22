Hell’s Paradise Anime Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Image: MAPPA

Shinsenkyo keeps getting more dangerous as more death row convicts are showcased, along with the island’s natural hazards. In Hell’s Paradise, despite Gabimaru being an intensely powerful individual, he’s not the only deadly combatant around as shown in the latest episode. We see how well Gabimaru functions with a team, and what the various motivations of the supporting cast are. If you’re as excited as we are for the release of Hell’s Paradise Episode 5, read on for all the details!

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime Episode 5 Release Date and Time

Hell’s Paradise Episode 5 will air on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 8:30 PM PST / 11:30 AM EST. The episode will debut exclusively to stream on Crunchyroll and is currently one of the most anticipated anime series.

Related: Hell’s Paradise English Dub: Release Date, Time, and Voice Cast

For international viewers looking to check out this show and wondering when it will air, we have a time zone guide so you know the exact release time of Hell’s Paradise Episode 5. The show airs weekly, at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

The next episode will show us Gabimaru’s attempts to function as a unit among these new allies of convenience. Additionally, we might catch a glimpse at some of the other Yamada Asaemon and convict characters, and perhaps some new fan favorites among them.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 5 Spoilers

Gabimaru has met the playful and deadly Yuzuriha, a kunoichi who frequently uses seduction methods to recruit others to her cause. Her femme fatale appeal doesn’t seem to strike a chord with Gabimaru, but he relents that it could still be beneficial to have allies rather than adversaries if and when possible.

Image: MAPPA

Image: MAPPA

Meanwhile, the blonde bandit king, Aza Chobe, demonstrates his balance of brutal combat prowess and adaptability, and deep faith in his brother, Toma. Toma, his Asaemon, sheds light on their troubled past as children of a royal retainer who found themselves disgraced and forced into the bandit life.

In Episode 5 of Hell’s Paradise, we’ll likely see coverage of Chapters 10-11. We’ll see Gabimaru finding out more about the island, including finding ways to survive through the nights and finding food. There could even be grim implications about the vegetation they have to forage.

Meanwhile, we see other unexplored characters like Nurugai of the Sanka, and her Asaemon, Tenza. We learn plenty about Nurugai, including a surprisingly sympathetic background, a challenge to the will to live, and other amusing reveals. The Island Arc pushes on, and we can’t wait for you to check out Hell’s Paradise Episode 5 upon its release.

- This article was updated on April 22nd, 2023