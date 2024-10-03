Image Credit: Bethesda
Disney+ Officially Launches TV Channel

Jorge Aguilar
Published: Oct 3, 2024 01:45 pm

Disney+ has launched its first-ever 24/7 live-streaming channel dedicated to Marvel and Star Wars content, titled ‘Hits & Heroes.’ This move is part of Disney’s larger strategy to enhance the Disney+ platform and attract more viewers.

The channel premiered on September 30th with a lineup of popular movies and television episodes, including Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the first episode of The Mandalorian. The Hits & Heroes channel is one of four new live streams introduced by Disney+. The other three cater to different interests: ‘Hallowstream’ for seasonal content, ‘Throwbacks’ for classic movies and shows, and ‘Real Life’ for documentaries and biopics.

Here is the lineup for Hits and Heroes courtesy of TheDirect:

  • Doctor Who
  • Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
  • X-Men ’97
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians
  • Doctor Who Special 1-3
  • Ahsoka
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
  • Andor
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Moon Knight
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • What If…?
  • Jungle Cruise
  • Black Widow
  • Loki
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch
  • WandaVision
  • Black Panther
  • Captain America: The First Avenger
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
  • National Treasure
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
  • Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
  • Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The introduction of these live channels is pivotal for Disney+. The streaming service recently achieved profitability in August 2024 and added ABC News and Disney+ Playtime live feeds in September. Furthermore, Disney plans to launch an ESPN streaming service in December 2024. These developments suggest a significant push by Disney to expand its streaming offerings to better compete with others.

