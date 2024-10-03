Disney+ Officially Launches TV Channel

Disney+ has launched its first-ever 24/7 live-streaming channel dedicated to Marvel and Star Wars content, titled ‘Hits & Heroes.’ This move is part of Disney’s larger strategy to enhance the Disney+ platform and attract more viewers.

The channel premiered on September 30th with a lineup of popular movies and television episodes, including Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the first episode of The Mandalorian. The Hits & Heroes channel is one of four new live streams introduced by Disney+. The other three cater to different interests: ‘Hallowstream’ for seasonal content, ‘Throwbacks’ for classic movies and shows, and ‘Real Life’ for documentaries and biopics.

Here is the lineup for Hits and Heroes courtesy of TheDirect:

Doctor Who

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

X-Men ’97

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Doctor Who Special 1-3

Ahsoka

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Andor

Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Moon Knight

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

What If…?

Jungle Cruise

Black Widow

Loki

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

WandaVision

Black Panther

Captain America: The First Avenger

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

National Treasure

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The introduction of these live channels is pivotal for Disney+. The streaming service recently achieved profitability in August 2024 and added ABC News and Disney+ Playtime live feeds in September. Furthermore, Disney plans to launch an ESPN streaming service in December 2024. These developments suggest a significant push by Disney to expand its streaming offerings to better compete with others.

