Disney+ Officially Launches TV Channel

Disney+ has launched its first-ever 24/7 live-streaming channel dedicated to Marvel and Star Wars content, titled ‘Hits & Heroes.’ This move is part of Disney’s larger strategy to enhance the Disney+ platform and attract more viewers.
The channel premiered on September 30th with a lineup of popular movies and television episodes, including Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the first episode of The Mandalorian. The Hits & Heroes channel is one of four new live streams introduced by Disney+. The other three cater to different interests: ‘Hallowstream’ for seasonal content, ‘Throwbacks’ for classic movies and shows, and ‘Real Life’ for documentaries and biopics.
Here is the lineup for Hits and Heroes courtesy of TheDirect:
- Doctor Who
- Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
- X-Men ’97
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- Doctor Who Special 1-3
- Ahsoka
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
- Andor
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Moon Knight
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- What If…?
- Jungle Cruise
- Black Widow
- Loki
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- WandaVision
- Black Panther
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
- National Treasure
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
The introduction of these live channels is pivotal for Disney+. The streaming service recently achieved profitability in August 2024 and added ABC News and Disney+ Playtime live feeds in September. Furthermore, Disney plans to launch an ESPN streaming service in December 2024. These developments suggest a significant push by Disney to expand its streaming offerings to better compete with others.
