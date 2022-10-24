Doctor Who: Who is the Fourteenth Doctor?

Doctor Who has had a vast number of Doctors over the years with each of them having their own unique styles of storytelling and depth. The 10th Doctor is one of the most famous and was performed by David Tennant. Many fans often like to get more specific details about each character and the main part of research usually comes down to getting details about who a specific doctor was. The Power of the Doctor special gives way to a lot of cast details. Many people will be wondering who the 14th Doctor of Doctor Who is and this article will take you over everything you need to know about that. This is because there is some extra nuance to the 14th Doctor’s entrance.

Who the 14th Doctor Actually is in Doctor Who

The fourteenth Doctor for a few episodes will be David Tennant until eventually, it switches over to Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. In celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who, fans were thrilled to see the return of the tenth Doctor by way of David Tennant. However, the 14th Doctor won’t stay the same all the way through the series because there will soon be a time when the 14th Doctor changes again. Three special episodes will air with David Tennant and then afterward Ncuti Gatwa is scheduled to take over in the festive period of 2022 into 2023.

There were certainly a lot of discussions centered around whether we would instead be getting David Tennant for a full series. However, it has been confirmed that there will indeed come a time when David Tennant isn’t the 14th Doctor anymore. Nonetheless, fans are excited to see Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in the near future. Jodie Whittaker’s final episode was a beautiful combination of exquisite writing and interesting set pieces. The modern age of shows is looking up once again, especially with Rings of Power having a Sauron reveal and more.

