Don’t Contact HBO Max Customer Service Today. Here’s Why HBO Is Not Working

HBO Max owners attempting to log into their accounts within the past few hours have been met with log-in errors and outright crashes. While this may seem like another of the random outages that streaming services have from time to time, these recent log-in issues are tied to HBO Max being rebranded as Max. Here is why HBO Max has stopped working.

What’s Wrong with HBO Max?

For those who may not have been aware, HBO Max‘s transition to Max was set in motion in March of 2022 after WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. merged into a single company. To compensate for the new abundance of Discovery original content that would make its way onto HBO Max during the merger, it was decided that HBO Max would drop the “HBO” part of the name. This rebrand was intended to help establish the new streaming service as a family-friendly home for Warner Bros. and Discovery’s expansive library of shows and movies.

Unfortunately, while HBO Max users were given ample warning about the service’s transformation into Max, it seems the transition has not gone as smoothly as many had hoped. Many who have attempted to access their HBO Max accounts (which are supposed to update to Max for most users automatically across all devices) have been met with crashes and other denial-of-service errors. Others who have attempted to log in through Max.com have been met with similar glitches.

In a statement made to Variety, a spokesman from Warner Bros. Discovery has said that the company is monitoring reports of log-in issues from “war rooms” and is working diligently to ensure that any reported errors are fixed as soon as possible. In response to allegations that the entire streaming service seems to have gone down, the spokesman insisted that the transition has gone as smoothly and that reports of widespread failure are exaggerated.

“We can share that only minor ones have emerged and were quickly remedied.” Warner Bros. Discovery Spokesman

Despite Warner Bros. Disvoery’s assurance that the situation is under control, affected Max users have expressed frustration over these developments. Marc Dallas, a commentator for Dallas’ WFAA, summed up many users’ opinions of Max’s launch in a series of Tweets that have tied the issue to Warner Bros. Discovery’s controversial response to the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America strike.

