Elon Musk posted Armie Hammer’s ‘Citizen Vigilante’ on X and it was up for 48 hours. Now the movie has secured worldwide distribution

Citizen Vigilante, which stars Armie Hammer, has officially secured worldwide distribution rights, excluding the U.K., German-speaking territories, South Korea, and Taiwan, Variety reported. This development follows a rather unique and high-profile push from Elon Musk, who shared the movie in its entirety on his X account. The film remained available for his 240 million followers to download for free for 48 hours, starting on Thursday and ending on Saturday.

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Quiver Distribution, led by co-presidents Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz, is handling the rights. The company already held the North American rights and moved forward with the film’s release there on June 19. While giving away a movie for free might seem like a risky move for the bottom line, it has certainly provided the kind of massive publicity boost that an indie distributor like Quiver could never realistically afford on its own.

Director Uwe Boll, who spoke about the situation on Monday, explained that the interaction with Musk was both unexpected and incredibly fast. Boll, who hosts the podcast Uwe Boll Raw with Gary Otto, noted that the contact came through his podcast team rather than directly to him. He admitted he initially suspected it might be a parody account, as it seemed unlikely that Musk would reach out to him personally. When asked if Musk had requested permission to host the film, Boll confirmed, “Basically, yes.”

Boll is still weighing the long-term impact of the free release on X. He mentioned that it is a balance between the massive surge in PR and the potential loss of revenue. He plans to evaluate the financial outcome over the next four to six weeks. Boll also noted that because the film had faced significant hurdles, such as being denied a rating in Germany and lacking distribution prospects in many international markets, he felt he had little to lose. He explained, “So, that’s the thing, you feel like, ‘Why not,’ you know? Like, just go for it.”

The film, which follows an American in Europe on a mission to target criminal migrants, has already generated roughly $600,000 in revenue in North America. It is currently available on platforms like iTunes, Amazon, Fandango, and Google Play.

Armie Hammer's controversial movie "Citizen Vigilante" has secured worldwide distribution via Quiver. The deal comes after Elon Musk posted the film on his X account to download in its entirety for free for 48 hours. Uwe Boll is on top his game. pic.twitter.com/uTkG4pt3C6 — Eric Pellinen (@EricPellinen) June 30, 2026

Given that the production budget sits at approximately $2 million, Boll still has a ways to go to fully recoup those costs and fund the sequel he envisions. He is already looking toward the future, hoping to send the character of Sanders to England or back to America for a second installment. While there is no script yet, Boll believes Hammer would be happy to return to the role.

The project has certainly been polarizing. While some critics have been harsh, calling it a violent and incoherent slice of exploitation, Boll remains unfazed. He openly identifies as a fan of exploitation cinema, citing influences like John Carpenter and George A. Romero. He even claimed that much of the negative reception is rooted in political disagreements rather than the quality of the filmmaking itself.

Boll has found support elsewhere in the industry, most notably from writer-director Roger Avary. After Avary posted an admiring take on the film from the National Conservative website, Boll responded with a video message thanking him. Avary’s enthusiasm for the project was clear, and he even joked about the interaction on X.

The momentum behind the project seems to be growing, with Boll recently using X to announce that a sequel is planned for 2027. Musk himself even chimed in on a post showing the film climbing the Apple TV charts, writing, “’Citizen Vigilante 2’ will be even better.”

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