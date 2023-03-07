Image: AniDom, 20th Television

After Family Guy‘s iconic crossovers with The Simpsons in 2014 and a 2019 episode for Bob’s Burger, 20th Television (Fox) is back for another such attempt, albeit at a much smaller gag scene-like scale. As per a recent promo clip shared by Fox’s Animation Domination (AniDom) programming block, these aforementioned animated series will have yet another brief crossover.

However, unlike the full-episode crossovers like Season 13’s The Simpsons Guy and Season 17’s Trans-Fat (Bob’s Burgers), the upcoming episode 15 of Family Guy Season 21 will have brief cameos from Homer Simpson and Bob Belcher.

Family Guy Season 21 Episode 15 – Bob’s Burger & The Simpsons Crossover Release Date, Plot, And More

According to the promo video, the short crossover is a gag when Peter Griffin’s wife, Lois, narrates her dream to him. In the clip from Episode 15, Peter walks into Bob’s Burgers in his attempt to escape the conversation with Lois. In the restaurant, Peter meets Bob and Homer, the latter of whom was present there eating a burger.

The gag continues as Bob tells Homer that he has “company.” Following this, Peter questions Bob about two different sets of pricing for items on the menu. Bob replies, “One’s the Emmy-winner discount.” This is a sly reference to The Simpsons‘ 35 Primetime Emmy wins as compared to Family Guy‘s nine wins.

When Will The Episode Be Released?

Though Family Guy season 21 has taken multiple hiatus in-between episodes, the 15th episode of the season will drop on Sunday, March 12, 2023. However, the release dates for further episodes are not known thus far. This likely hints at yet another brief gap between the releases.

Family Guy S21E15 Plot:

As per the official synopsis, the episode will revolve around Lois’ father, Carter Pewterschmidt, adopting a little orphan girl in an attempt to improve his public image. This would cause Lois to be jealous of her adopted sister. However, as of now, it is not clear what defamation Carter would face for causing him to take such a step.

Though additional details are not known, this further settles that the brief scene featuring Peter Griffin, Bob Belcher, and Homer Simpson would just be for a joke. Interestingly, this is not the first time these three have been showcased together in Family Guy. In Family Guy‘s Season 13 Episode 1, titled “The Simpsons Guy,” Bob appeared in a similar gag while Homer had a full-fledged crossover role.

Other than Family Guy Seth McFarlane and other series regulars, H. Jon Benjamin will voice Bob. However, as hinted by the clip, Homer appears to have no dialogue in the scene, which suggests that Dan Castellaneta will not return to voice The Simpsons‘ lead.

Unfortunately, these brief cameos from other shows’ characters will be all fans will get to see for the remainder of Season 21. According to Family Guy producer Richard Appel’s statement to Entertainment Weekly, the showrunners do not have any plans for full crossover episodes for the foreseeable future.

He added: “We reserve the right to change our minds if a new Fox animated show premieres and is a huge hit, and we feel that shoehorning one of its characters into our show could bring us even the slightest bit of reflected glory….”

Though there is no scope for full crossover episodes in the future, it is possible that The Simpsons and Bob’s Burger may have similar jokes in episodes that can have Peter Griffin’s cameo.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023