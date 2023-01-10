Has RRR Been Nominated For An Oscar?

As fans continue to root for RRR and its international success, it seems that it may be in the running for several different awards. This includes a nod at an Oscar or two, which could be monumental for its future success.

With high-flying action and catchy musical numbers, RRR has been captivating audiences since its initial release in 2022. However, what categories could RRR be nominated for, if it receives any in the long run? Here’s the full list of what it could achieve if it is deemed worthy enough to take home a trophy or two.

What Categories Could RRR Be Nominated For During The Oscars?

Fans will need to wait until March 12, 2023, to see what RRR could take home, but it is currently in contention to take home a few different awards. While it has already been confirmed to be in the running for Music (Original Song) in the 2023 Shortlist for Naatu Naatu, it has also been confirmed to be in the running list of the 301 Feature Films currently in contention for awards.

5 Indian Films are up for an Oscar, including:

RRR

Chhello Show

All That Breathes

The Elephant Whisperers

The Kashmir Files

What Is “Naatu Naatu”, Nominated Song From RRR?

Naatu Naatu is a song featured within RRR, showcasing the dancing skills and vocal talents of N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as they infect your ears with something that is bound to stick around forever. While being nominated for an Oscar, it has also been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, showcasing the power of this film around the world.

There are plenty of excellent Indian films currently available to stream online, but it seems that RRR has been one of the first to truly break out around the world. It’s easy to see why people love this film, especially with the charismatic lead actors and breakneck action that it brings to the screen.

RRR is available now to stream on Netflix.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023