Hell’s Paradise Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers: Skull Island, Eat Your Heart Out

Image: MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise is taking its thrill ride on its next stop to Shinsenkyo. This paradoxical realm is gorgeous and looks serene, but is monumentally deadly, full of divine-looking creatures with a devilish twist. The latest episode saw Gabimaru and company land on this mysterious island’s shores, only to continue clashing for survival and the advantage in finding the Elixir of Life. Hell’s Paradise sees these characters seek new allegiances, and test out their existing bonds of trust in episode 4, so be sure to ready yourself for the release.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Hell’s Paradise will release episode 4 on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST. The English dub has recently also been announced, so you can watch episode 1 at 1:30 PM PST / 4:30 EST in case you do not wish to watch the Japanese version with English subtitles.

Related: Oshi no Ko Episode 2: Release Date and Where to Watch

Hell’s Paradise airs episodes weekly every Saturday and has been doing so since April 1, 2023. For those living in other time zones than those mentioned above, we have a handy release date guide for Hell’s Paradise episode 4 and beyond!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

While this episode finally gives us a glimpse at Shinsenkyo and the dangers the convicts present to the Yamada Asaemon executioners assigned to their detail. But the real tease is at the end of the episode, where we see the inhabitants, hellish abominations, some with features of different animals, and disturbing human anatomy attached such as hands, fingers, and faces. We’re with Tamiya Gantetsusai’s assessment here, because things just got interesting.

HP Jigokuraku Episode 4 Spoilers

While the previous episodes of Hell’s Paradise covered practically a chapter at a time, episode 4 sped through Chapter 6 of the manga, effectively meaning it covered the first volume in the show. It’s from Chapter 7 onward that the convicts learn just how much of a threat the actual island is, beyond the violent murderers being sent there.

Gabimaru had done quick work of Warped Keiun while other convicts have had to find ways to survive along with their executioners. We even see some aggressive pragmatism such as from Gantetsusai, who upon discovering a bite from one of the island’s man-faced bugs, cuts his hand off for fear of being infected and disfigured like a returning traveler shown in episode 2.

In episode 4, we’ll see Gabimaru and Sagiri clash with hellish creatures including fish-men and other monsters resembling Buddha, wearing prayer beads and other religious vestments. The mystery grows deeper, and Gabimaru finds himself having to channel his more violent side in order to survive. We’ll soon also see cooperation (if you can call it that) from Yuzuriha, one of the other convicts and supporting characters. We’re excited for you to see what comes next!

- This article was updated on April 15th, 2023