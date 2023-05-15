Hell’s Paradise Episode 8 Release Date and Time for All Regions

Image: MAPPA

Shinsenkyo is doubling down on its beauty and danger lately in Hell’s Paradise. The paradoxical realm has revealed new threats and surprisingly, new allies such as Gabimaru, Sagiri, and the rest of the surviving convicts and executioners search for the Elixir of Life. The latest episode left off with things looking bleak for some characters, and it could get worse soon for others. Prepare yourself for Hell’s Paradise Episode 8 and its release date and time for all regions, this next one could be a heartbreaker.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 8 Release Date

Hell’s Paradise Episode 8 will release on Saturday, May 20, 2023, for most fans worldwide. The episode is simulcast worldwide after its initial airing on TV Tokyo at 11:00 PM JST. Crunchyroll subscribers get to stream it an hour and a half after its initial TV broadcast, 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET.

The episode will continue unraveling the mystery of Shinsenkyo, or Kotaku, as the deadly presence of Lord Tensen menaces more characters. Things are looking dire for Chobe and Toma, and we finally see more focus given to Nurugai and Tenza, while Yamada Asaemon Shion makes an appearance! Be sure to tune in when the episode becomes available in your region!

Hell’s Paradise Episode 8 Release Time for All Regions

If you’re an international viewer looking to catch Hell’s Paradise Episode 8 at the moment of its release, we’ve got a handy time zone guide for you!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

Episode 7 shuffled the storytelling as it was presented in the manga, but Episode 8 should connect between Chapters 19-21, and if so, this one might be the most impactful episode yet.

Where to Watch Hell’s Paradise

Hell’s Paradise is available internationally, exclusively for Crunchyroll in most regions immediately upon release. If you’re living in Asia Pacific, you’ll be able to view the series on Netflix. The show has a 13-episode first season, with the usual exceptional production quality we’ve come to expect from its studio, MAPPA.

