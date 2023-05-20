Hell’s Paradise Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Episode 8 Spoilers

Image: MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise pushes further past the halfway point of Season 1 with deadly new enemies, fatal confrontations, and new revelations about Shinsenkyo. It’s done a solid job introducing and endearing us to its cast of main and supporting characters, but not without significant heartbreaking moments in between. The latest installment did exactly that, so we’re excited to see what’s next with the Hell’s Paradise Episode 9 release date, and the time you can expect it to drop.

Hell’s Paradise is Delayed for a Week: Episode 9 Release Date and Time

Hell’s Paradise Episode 9 will release on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023. The episode will come after a 1-week hiatus for the series, as announced on social media. The episode will be available at its usual time, 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET on Crunchyroll!

Hell's Paradise episode 9 will not stream on Crunchyroll next week!



The episode 9 is scheduled for June 3.



🌺 More: https://t.co/4i2v4rgKx8 pic.twitter.com/WQmrY1cVlt — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 20, 2023

For those wishing to see the episode as it drops, we’ve got a time zone guide below for the precise release window of Hell’s Paradise based on your region:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

In the latest installment, ‘Student and Master’, we saw Tenza and Nurugai’s deadly run-in with the intensely powerful, godly inhabitants of the island. In the release of Hell’s Paradise Episode 9, we’ll see Gabimaru and his group push south into Horai, the center region of Shinsenkyo.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 8 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 9

To keep things brief, the latest episode was largely a prolonged adaptation of Chapter 21. The chapter featured a greater focus on the backstory than was perhaps expected, but it was a welcome one. Spoilers pertaining to certain characters ahead!

Image: MAPPA

If you read the manga or saw this latest episode, you know that Tenza tragically died. What’s more, they fleshed out his backstory with his mentor, Shion, along with reinforcing just how devastating this loss was for Nurugai. He successfully persuaded Shion that her life was worth protecting, but he was still her first and only ally at the time. Seeing a montage of Tenza’s development under Shion under an extended play of the show’s ending theme, ‘Kamihitoe’, as the credits played, was a real tear-jerker.

But now Gabimaru and his core group will continue forging on, towards Horai and the Elixir. He comes across strange tree constructs resembling Hoko, seemingly praying, and he encounters the Lord Tensen who fought Tenza. Gabimaru gets into a deadly fight with this mysterious foe, going to be near the brink of death in the process, only to be brought back from the edge by Mei in the end.

The release of Hell’s Paradise Episode 9 on Crunchyroll should adapt the events from Chapters 23-25, and we can’t wait!

