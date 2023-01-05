How Many Episodes Will NieR: Automata Ver1.1a Have?

NieR: Automata, an immensely popular video game, is finally getting As a member of our best upcoming winter 2023 anime you have to watch, NieR: Automata Ver1.1a definitely has more than our attention. Now that we know the exact time and day that NieR: Automata Ver1.1a releases, how many episodes will it have?

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a Total Episodes

Though NieR: Automata the game has been out for a number of years now, we are only just now getting an anime adaptation. We have a teaser trailer that shows off the gorgeous animations but not much else. If you are clamoring for more details about NieR: Automata Ver1.1a like how many episodes it will have, you’ve come to the right place.

Though Crunchyroll did give us the exact time and day that NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will air, they didn’t give us how many episodes this season will get. Anime seasons are typically around 12 to 23 episodes long and can sometimes even stretch to 24 to 25 episodes. With that in mind, we guess that Nier: Automata Ver1.1a will have around 12 to 13 episodes.

We know we are getting the first season of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a but we don’t know if any or how many seasons will follow it. Depending on how well the show does, we could see a couple of the 26ish endings NieR: Automata has.

To keep up with NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, you can watch it as it airs on Crunchyroll on January 7, 2023, at 9:30am PT and continue to watch it weekly. One episode will air each week and we assume it will be available at the same 9:30am PT time.

While waiting for more episodes to come out, you can play through NieR: Automata for the first time on Switch if you haven’t or replay it to experience Nier again. We aren’t sure how closely the anime will follow the game narratively, but it is bound to be good.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a is available on January 7, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023