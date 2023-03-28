How Many Seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen Are There? All Seasons and Upcoming Releases, Listed

Image: MAPPA

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen is getting its fair share of the limelight lately. The dark fantasy elements of this series, lend to its membership of the “Dark Trio” or manga and anime, with fans loving the characters, story, and animation by top-notch studio MAPPA. Unsurprisingly, fans are wondering just how much of the series will end up being adapted, but with recent news about the anime, their hopes so far remain burning bright. It’s important to take stock of what current and upcoming seasons are available for Jujutsu Kaisen, and what remains ahead for the series.

How Many Seasons Are Out for the Jujutsu Kaisen Anime?

There has currently been one season aired for Jujutsu Kaisen, 24 episodes as of March 27, 2021, with season 2 coming on July 6, 2023, and possibly more seasons beyond that. So far the anime has covered 4 arcs, as listed below:

Fearsome Womb

Vs. Mahito

Kyoto Goodwill Event

Death Painting

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will go forward with the Gojo’s Past arc, exploring the events of 2006 and beyond. Shōta Goshozono will take over as the director of the anime this season. It will run for 2 cours, essentially 2 sets of 3 months. The series has received critical and fan acclaim, with it being crowned “Anime of the Year” by Crunchyroll in 2021 for its Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

What Are All Current and Upcoming Releases for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Beyond the anime’s second season, there’s plenty to look forward to if you’re a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen as it’s got plenty of upcoming releases and content already out for you to chew on. Listed below are the current and upcoming releases including seasons of the anime, manga, and films:

Jujutsu Kaisen Manga (March 5, 2018) — Ongoing

Jujutsu Kaisen: Soaring Summer and Returning Autumn Light Novel (May 1, 2019)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Thorny Road To Dawn Light Novel (January 4, 2020)

Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 1 (October 3, 2020 – March 27, 2021)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (December 24, 2021, in Japan, March 18, 2022, in the United States)

Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 (July 6, 2023 -)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Mobile Game (Upcoming 2023)



As you can tell, the world of Jujutsu Kaisen is rapidly expanding, an impressive feat for a series that’s only about 5 years old. Be sure to keep up with all the latest updates for the series.

- This article was updated on March 28th, 2023