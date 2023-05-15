Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to get another Hylian Shield after one breaks in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? I picked up the Hylian Shield as it brought back all the feels from when I used it in Ocarina of Time. Unfortunately, I was crushed when it broke until I realized I could get another. While this process may take some time and lots of Rupees, it is possible, depending on where you are in the game’s story. So here is an easy-to-follow guide on how to get another Hylian shield after one breaks in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Buy the Hylian Shield After It Breaks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can buy another Hylian Shield after one breaks in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom from Cece’s Ventest Clothing Shop in Hateno Village. First, however, you must unlock her shop by progressing through the main story quests to the Mayoral Election quest. The series of quests you must complete to reach this point are as follows:

Team Cece or Team Reede

Cece’s Secret

Dante’s Prize

A Signature Food

A Letter from Hateno

Reede’s Secret

Mayoral Election

Once you have unlocked Cece’s shop, you can purchase a new Hylian Shield for 3,000 Rupees. This is a considerable amount compared to the cost of 80 Rupees in Ocarina of Time but similar to Breath of the Wild if you bought one in that installment. Remember that you can only have one Hylian Shield in your inventory at one time. If you have one already, it will be grayed out in the shop.

To complete the Hylian Armor set comprising Hood, Tunic, and Trousers, you can purchase a Hylian Tunic from Cece’s Ventest Clothing Shop in Hateno Village for 130 Rupees. However, to lower the Hylian Hood from Link’s head, you must also complete the above seven quests and speak with Cece.

