‘I do rage-bait them a bit’: Taylor Sheridan rips into TV critics, and vows to never return to Los Angeles unless ‘it secedes from the union’

Taylor Sheridan has declared he has no intention of ever returning to Los Angeles, stating that the only way he would set foot in the city is if “it secedes from the union” and he gets “drafted” to help “take it back.” The creator of the massive Yellowstone empire is clearly finished with the industry norms of the West Coast, preferring his life in Texas and Wyoming while he continues to churn out hit series like Landman and The Madison.

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Sheridan recently opened up about his approach to television during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, as reported by Variety. He was there to promote his new book, How Not to Die in Prison, which he co-wrote with Tom Nelson. Throughout the conversation, he made it crystal clear that he isn’t interested in chasing awards or listening to the notes provided by network and studio executives. He believes the modern industry has lost its way by relying on marketing professionals rather than actual storytellers.

According to Sheridan, the current crop of executives knows nothing about the craft of developing a story. He noted that many of these individuals rose through the ranks after starting in mailrooms or as interns, eventually finding themselves in positions of power. He argued that these executives now demand character synopses before the audience even meets the characters, a practice he finds absurd. He feels that the business is currently governed by people who want to control every single element of a production.

This frustration extends to his view on modern blockbusters

Sheridan specifically pointed to Marvel as a prime example of poor storytelling. He criticized those films for relying on information dumps to reach action sequences instead of using the camera and dialogue to naturally move the plot forward. He longs for the days when writers and directors were turned loose to create without the interference of endless rewrites and meetings about tone.

Sheridan admits he isn’t just ignoring the critics; he is actively provoking them. He discussed his decision to underutilize Demi Moore in the first season of Landman, knowing full well it would draw fire from reviewers. He explained that he intentionally chose to keep her character near a swimming pool for the majority of the season, knowing the critics would claim he couldn’t write for women.

'Yellowstone', 'Landman' Creator Taylor Sheridan Rips Hollywood, Claims To Intentionally 'Rage-Bait' His Critics https://t.co/XjoegsKZOB https://t.co/XjoegsKZOB — BroBible (@BroBible) June 30, 2026

He said, “The critics are going to come after me. I’m underutilizing [Moore], can’t write for women, all this nonsense. Then I’m going to kill your husband and you’re going to have to run the oil company. The critics and me — I don’t care what they think, and it annoys the s— out of them that I don’t care. I’ll be the first to tell you that there are things that I do that rage-bait them a bit, and this is one of them. F— ’em, honestly.”

His deal with Paramount reflects this defiant attitude. He told the network that he would deliver his shows on his own terms, without a committee or a democracy involved in the creative process. He admittedly isn’t aiming for Emmys, as he is far more focused on connecting with the common person. He wants to create entertainment that makes viewers think, laugh, and feel excited, which is exactly what he wants to experience when he sits on his own couch.

For Sheridan, the focus remains on the audience, and he seems perfectly content to leave the politics and the studio culture of Los Angeles behind for good.

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