Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Entertainment

‘I have a secret to tell you’: Jackie Chan’s father drops bombshell revelation that shatters the action star’s world

Everything Jackie Chan thought he knew about himself was a lie.
Published: Jun 2, 2025 11:30 am

Legendary martial arts actor Jackie Chan recently revealed a shocking family secret that turned his world upside down. In a candid interview with People magazine, the 71-year-old action star shared how he discovered his real identity and his father’s covert past.

While showing a family photograph during the interview, Chan reminisced about his parents, though he admitted he couldn’t recall his exact age in the picture. The revelation about his true identity came much later in his life, fundamentally changing his understanding of his family history.

According to Hindustan Times, the life-altering conversation occurred when Chan was in his forties. While driving his car one day, his father Charles initiated a serious discussion, saying, “Son, I’m old. I might sleep and never wake up… I have a secret to tell you… You are not Chan. Your original name is Fang.” The actor admitted to being “very shocked” by this revelation and initially struggled to process his father’s explanation.

The hidden past of Chan’s parents reveals decades of secrets

The truth about Chan’s family history runs deeper than just his name. In 2003, the actor commissioned a documentary titled “Traces of the Dragon: Jackie Chan and His Lost Family,” which unveiled the complex past of both his parents. The documentary revealed that his father, Charles, worked as a government spy during the Chinese Civil War in the 1940s.

The documentary also brought to light that Chan’s mother, Lee-lee, had her own secretive past. She had previously been involved in opium smuggling and gambling activities, adding another layer to the family’s hidden history.

Before these revelations came to light, Chan had already established himself as a prominent figure in both Asian and Western cinema. His breakthrough in Hollywood came in 1995 with “Rumble in the Bronx,” though it was his role in the 1998 buddy cop comedy “Rush Hour” alongside Chris Tucker that truly cemented his status as an international star.

Currently, Chan continues his acting career with his latest project, “Karate Kid: Legends,” where he reprises his role as Mr. Han alongside Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso. The film, which was released in India on May 30, follows the story of a new young martial artist, played by Ben Wang, who receives training from both Chan and Macchio’s characters.

