With so many comics, movies, and superheroes, it’s hard to know what’s from Marvel and DC. And Deadpool has many solo adventures, making it even more difficult. So, to which universe our favorite loudmouth assassin belongs?

Is Deadpool a Marvel or DC Character?

Deadpool is a Marvel character created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld in December 1990. His first appearance was on New Mutants #98, in which he tries to kill Cable, the current leader of the New Mutants. Even though he is a mercenary and works best alone, Deadpool often appears in X-Men and Spider-Man comics (he also repeatedly affirms to be Wolverine and Spider-Man’s best friend, but they would deny that).

As a highly popular character, Deadpool also commonly appears in Marvel events, like Civil War, Secret Invasion, and Secret Wars. He even has his series set in an alternative universe called Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, and, for those who didn’t get enough, a sequel called Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Again.

Confirmed for 2024, Deadpool 3 will come out and answer this “Marvel or DC” question for many, as it’s going to feature Wolverine. Also, if you’re starving for more content, Deadpool (2022) is a comic by Alyssa Wong currently being published, and it has received a lot of praise.

Who is Deadpool?

Wade Wilson, later known as Deadpool, learned he had developed 34 cancerous tumors and became a test subject of the Weapon X Program, his only hope. Being experimented on with Wolverine’s genes and healing factor. He became a mercenary and worked for many famous Marvel villains, including Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin.

But his healing factor is not the only reason for his endurance. After going through so many near-death situations, Death itself fell in love with Deadpool, and jealous of their relationship, Thanos cursed the mercenary with immortality so that he wouldn’t be able to keep meeting Death. It might be strange if you don’t read a lot of comics, but yes, that kind of stuff happens more than you can imagine.

Throughout the years, Deadpool became friends and had lots of comic series with Cable, Wolverine, and Spider-Man. Despite not being considered one of the X-Men, he also participates in many of their missions and often affirms he is part of the team and that they love him (another thing most of them would deny). But he really won a place in their hearts and is currently part of the X-Force, their more violent team almost always led by Wolverine.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023