She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the latest Disney Plus streaming series to be making waves on social media for its blend of Marvel characters and sitcom tropes. It breaks the fourth wall on more than one occasion, where She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, relays her reactions and narration directly to the viewer. The show has explored numerous classic Marvel characters, including her cousin, Bruce Banner, Emil Blonsky aka Abomination, Wong, and more to come, and Jen has cooperated with each of them to some extent. But this leaves her motivations in question, so viewers might be wondering, Is She-Hulk a Hero or a Villain? Read on to find out!

Is She-Hulk a Hero or a Villain?

While She-Hulk is not a superhero as she currently appears on the streaming series, nor does she have any desire to be, she has demonstrated acts of heroism and is overall a good protagonist, not a villain or an antihero. Her motivations mostly include upholding her career and the law and being able to live at least a semi-normal life, in light of her powers. When pressed for help such as in the brief fight against Titania, She-Hulk easily won and protected the civilians inside, and actively chooses not to use her powers for illicit matters.

She-Hulk Heroism in the Comics

If She-Hulk: Attorney at Law takes any cues from the comics, viewers could still see her cooperating with some high-profile teams in the future. She has been a part of the Avengers, The A-Force, the Defenders, and even briefly replaced The Thing on the Fantastic Four for a bit. But perhaps her most eyebrow-raising team-up was joining Howard the Duck’s Fearsome Four. While going along with these teams she has fought Thanos, the Dark Celestials, and more, so if you’re holding out hope for at least some brief fights with some awesome villains, there’s plenty of hope for that as well as her fun stories in the courtroom.

This concludes our answer to the question, Is She-Hulk a Hero or a Villain?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered exclusively on August 18, 2022, for Disney Plus, and will air episodes weekly every Thursday. The first season will consist of 9 episodes.

