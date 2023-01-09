Is Snape Harry’s Father in Harry Potter? Explained

Image: Warner Bros

It has been a long while since the last film of the Harry Potter franchise came out, but most fans still cannot get over that Harry named his second son Albus Severus after Albus Dumbledore and the very complex character that is Severus Snape who has had questionable motivations for the most part of the whole story.

Does this easily open the discussion on the possibility that Snape may be Harry’s father? Apparently so, mostly by fans who were especially moved after the fact that he sacrificed his life for Harry at the Battle of Hogwarts.

Is Snape Harry’s Father?

We cannot make it any more clear that Severus Snape is not Harry Potter’s real father. Harry’s real father is James Potter, and this has been consistent from the first book to the last, and even in all the films. Harry’s spitting physical resemblance with James is constantly reiterated in the books and consistently portrayed in the films.

Related: Best Harry Potter Gift Ideas for Wizards of All Ages

Why Is Snape’s Patronus The Same as Harry’s Mother?

While Harry naturally shared the same Patronus as his father James which is a Stag, Snape’s Patronus is also a type of deer. Curiously, his Patronus was a Doe, which is the same as Lily’s. The books and films pretty much leave this open to interpretation, and it makes sense how some fans may think that having the same Patronus as another makes you related by blood.

However, as Snape only shares the exact same Patronus with Lily and not Harry, it makes more sense to think love is a more powerful force that dictates who you share a Patronus with.

What Does Snape Mean by “Always”?

Image: Warner Bros

“Always,” is the unforgettable response of Snape to Dumbledore’s question, “after all this time?” in the final book, after he reveals his Patronus’ form.

Even to Dumbledore, it was a surprise to learn how Snape’s love for Harry’s mother never really faltered after everything that has transpired since he last spoke to her, which has been a really long time, given that Lily and James have been long gone since the first book.

Why Did Harry Name His Son After Snape?

Image: Warner Bros

In the epilogue to Deathly Hallows, the scene reveals that Harry named his second-born son Albus Severus, after Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape. Before getting sent off to Hogwarts for his first year, his son expresses concern that he may be sorted into Slytherin. Harry then proudly tells him, “you were named for two headmasters of Hogwarts. One of them was a Slytherin and he was probably the bravest man I ever knew.”

There are several characters in the book who show their complexities through their development from the first one to the last, but Snape undoubtedly showcases the most dimension in his character out of all.

Like all of us, he is flawed and his motivations change throughout the story. In the end, Harry finally realizes the biggest force that mainly drove Snape’s actions which earned him complete redemption—love.