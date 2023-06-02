Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment

The trailers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse were packed with cameos of various versions of the iconic superhero, and fans have been keeping their eyes peeled for one Spider-Person in particular. Now that the film has finally hit theaters, the question on many peoples’ minds is whether or not the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, appears in the long-awaited sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. For everyone wondering, here’s whether Tom Holland appears in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Is Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

As much as it pains me to say it, Tom Holland is not in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, although the MCU’s iteration of the Web-Slinger never makes an on-screen appearance, he and the multiverse-spanning events that occurred in the MCU‘s Spider-Man trilogy are referenced in a handful of cameos and easter eggs peppered through the film.

The most obvious allusion to Holland’s version of Spider-Man was featured in the film’s second official trailer, and it plays out almost identically within the movie itself. After he accidentally prevents a “Canon Event” from occurring in a Bollywood-inspired universe, Miguel O’Hara, the short-tempered leader of the multiversal Spider Society, angrily compares Miles to “the little nerd from Earth-19999.” Within Marvel continuity, Earth-1999 is the official designation of the MCU’s universe.

Another reference to Holland’s Spider-Man occurs during Miles’ visit to the Spider Society’s headquarters. While being led through a prison that the Spider Society uses to hold their members’ most dangerous foes, Miles comes face-to-face with a live-action version of his uncle Aaron Davis who is wearing the costume of his supervillain alter-ego, the Prowler. This version of Aarons is played by Donald Glover, who portrayed the MCU’s interpretation of Miles’ troubled mentor in Spider-Man: Homecoming and is implied to be the same person.

Later on, when Miles attempts to escape from the Spider Society after O’Hara decides he’s too dangerous to be allowed to leave, he runs through the same prison and is attacked by several inmates, one of whom can be heard whispering, “Hello, Peter.” This line is a clear nod to the line Alfred Molina’s version of Doctor Octopus says to Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So far, this is every allusion to Tom Holland that fans have been able to find in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but there could be more hidden throughout the film. With over two-hundred versions of Spider-Man appearing in the movie, other nods to the little nerd from Earth-19999 may have slipped through the cracks.

