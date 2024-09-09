James Gunn Confirms This DC Spinoff Is Returning For Season 2

James Gunn, writer and director of the popular DC series Peacemaker, has confirmed more details on the possibility of a Season 2 release. Since the DCU reboot and takeover, we haven’t heard much of the newest shows and movies besides what’s been open. However, it seems Peacemaker has been on the director’s mind for some time.

Gunn confirmed that there will be a 2025 release for the show’s second season. This announcement comes via Threads, where Gunn responded to a fan inquiry stating the new season will arrive “2025 after Superman.” The DCU’s Superman: Legacy will hit theaters in July 2025, so we know that it will be the latter half of the year (via ComicbookMovie).

James Gunn Threads

While plot details remain under wraps, we know the cast for season 2 have some returning members. Confirmed returning members include John Cena, Danielle Brooks, and Steve Agee, reprising their roles as Peacemaker, Leota Adebayo, and John Economos, respectively. New additions to the cast include Sol Rodriguez as Sasha Bordeaux and David Denman as a character named “Larry.”

What has everyone questioning this season is that Peacemaker comes from The Suicide Squad movie. While The Suicide Squad stands on its own, it includes characters from Suicide Squad by Zack Snyder’s universe. Now that Gunn is starting his own universe, it probably needs to shed the remnants of the past. So we may see some major retconning in the next season. It could also stand on its own. We don’t know much about what’s coming with the show, but it’s a big step in the future of the DCU.

The next year is set to be the big start of the movie side of the DCU, and it is expected to rival Marvel in a big way. A lot is resting on the shoulders of Peacemaker and Superman: Legacy, so hopefully, they outperform expectations.

