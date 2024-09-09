Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Warner Bros.
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

James Gunn Confirms This DC Spinoff Is Returning For Season 2

Peacemaker is back?
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 11:44 am

James Gunn, writer and director of the popular DC series Peacemaker, has confirmed more details on the possibility of a Season 2 release. Since the DCU reboot and takeover, we haven’t heard much of the newest shows and movies besides what’s been open. However, it seems Peacemaker has been on the director’s mind for some time.

Recommended Videos

Gunn confirmed that there will be a 2025 release for the show’s second season. This announcement comes via Threads, where Gunn responded to a fan inquiry stating the new season will arrive “2025 after Superman.” The DCU’s Superman: Legacy will hit theaters in July 2025, so we know that it will be the latter half of the year (via ComicbookMovie).

Peacemaker-James-Gunn
James Gunn Threads

While plot details remain under wraps, we know the cast for season 2 have some returning members. Confirmed returning members include John Cena, Danielle Brooks, and Steve Agee, reprising their roles as Peacemaker, Leota Adebayo, and John Economos, respectively. New additions to the cast include Sol Rodriguez as Sasha Bordeaux and David Denman as a character named “Larry.”

What has everyone questioning this season is that Peacemaker comes from The Suicide Squad movie. While The Suicide Squad stands on its own, it includes characters from Suicide Squad by Zack Snyder’s universe. Now that Gunn is starting his own universe, it probably needs to shed the remnants of the past. So we may see some major retconning in the next season. It could also stand on its own. We don’t know much about what’s coming with the show, but it’s a big step in the future of the DCU.

The next year is set to be the big start of the movie side of the DCU, and it is expected to rival Marvel in a big way. A lot is resting on the shoulders of Peacemaker and Superman: Legacy, so hopefully, they outperform expectations.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter