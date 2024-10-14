James Gunn Didn’t Cancel Superman & Lois, Star Confirms

The CW’s Superman & Lois was canceled in February 2024, eight months before the release of its fourth season, despite its strong viewership and critical acclaim. The cancellation has sparked controversy among fans, with many blaming James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios. However, they aren’t at fault at all.

Elizabeth Tulloch, who plays Lois Lane on the show, has defended Gunn. She cleared up the reasoning, saying the cancellation was because of a series of executive changes at The CW and Warner Bros. The CW was sold to Nexstar in 2022, and Warner Bros. brought in a new CEO, David Zaslav, shortly after. The shakeup at Warner Bros. also included a new leadership team for DC Comics.

People keep putting the blame on Gunn and Safran, but the reality is The CW was sold to Nexstar, Warner Bros. had a new head in David Zaslav, and then also DC Comics had new heads. If you’re a Superman fan, be stoked about the movie and trust in his vision, because everything I think Gunn has directed has been great, and I think it’s going to be great. Elizabeth Tulloch

Tulloch stated that the show’s creators were initially told that Superman & Lois would run for seven seasons. While the cancellation was unexpected, she believes it was a result of these significant changes within the companies rather than a deliberate decision by Gunn and Safran, who are mainly focused on the movies.

Brad Schwartz, the President of Entertainment at The CW, has confirmed that the show’s cancellation was tied to Gunn’s plans for a new Superman movie. Schwartz stated that The CW did not want a competing Superman product in the marketplace, suggesting that the network’s decision was influenced by a desire to avoid conflict with Gunn’s vision for the DC Universe.

