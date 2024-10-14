Joker 2 Director Getting Harassed After Sequel Flop

Todd Phillips, director of the critically acclaimed Joker, has faced a lot of backlash following the release of its sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. The musical film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, has been met with widespread negative reception, earning a dismal 33% rating from critics and 31% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

This makes Joker: Folie à Deux the lowest-scoring comic book movie ever on the platform, and its “D” CinemaScore further expresses the audience’s dissatisfaction. However, following the film’s UK premiere, Phillips shared photos on Instagram, where he was met with a wave of negative comments from fans. Many expressed their disappointment and anger towards the sequel, stating that it “ruined” their memories of the first film. Some criticized the film’s artistic choices, while others used generic insults to express their disapproval.

Warner Bros.

While the majority of the online discourse has been critical, some fans have defended the film, arguing that it was intended to be a commentary on society’s obsession with the Joker persona rather than Arthur Fleck himself. They suggest that the film accurately portrays how people often ignore the struggles of individuals and instead glorify the villainous aspects of their personalities. That makes sense, to be honest.

Phillips has stated that he is finished working with DC, indicating that he will not be directing any further films in the Joker franchise. However, the decision to make a sequel has proven controversial, as many critics and fans believe that the first film did not require a follow-up.

The comments are pretty mean, so if you go there, be ready for some really cruel jokes at Phillips’ expense.

Source: Todd Phillips Instagram, The Direct

