Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 210 Delay: Release Date, Spoilers, and Everything We Know

With Chapter 209 raising the stakes for the Jujutsu Kaisen crew, fans are already eagerly waiting for the next installment in the manga. With the newest chapter seeing a flood of military men invading the Culling Game, readers were left on a bit of a cliffhanger this week.

However, it may be a little while longer than normal before fans get the chance to see what is going to happen to Yuji and company, but it’s for a good reason. Let’s dive in and find out when the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is going live, and what we can expect to see in the upcoming Chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 210 Release Date & Time

While fans are patiently awaiting the next chapter, they may be wondering what the hold-up is. Normally, this manga is released weekly, but with the Weekly Shonen Jump taking a well-deserved break next week, fans will need to wait until January 22, 2023, to see what happens next. Fans should tune in at this time to read the newest chapter:

8:00 AM PT

10:00 AM CT

11:00 AM ET

4:00 PM UK

5:00 PM CEST

12:00 AM JST (January 23)

Where To Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 210

Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 209: Armed forces crash the Culling Game! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/9yOp6VwUWh pic.twitter.com/7Pi3q0W9wU — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 6, 2023

Manga fans already know that Viz, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus are some of the best ways to read this particular series, but for fans that are looking to get into it a bit more, check these sites out. Being able to read some of the best Manga around, such as Spy X Family in one convenient spot is great for everyone.

For those hoping to read this chapter physically, fans will need to wait until the inevitable release of a new chapter to come out in their location, as Shonen Jump unfortunately no longer publishes physical copies.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 210 Spoilers & Theories

Until the raw scans go live on January 20, there are no concrete spoilers currently available for this upcoming chapter, but from the cliffhanger fans were left on, we can only expect to see some more action between the Jujutsu Sorcerers and the Military Units that have invaded the complex housing Yuji, Angel, and friends.

We can only theorize that the influx of military units looking to utilize Jujutsu as an energy source for the United States is going to lead to an all-out brawl between those participating in the Culling Game, and those that are just a nuisance to the powerful groups. With Geto coercing the President to try and utilize the power of Gojo in the Prison Realm as an Energy Source, the new interest in these powers by an outside force could be problematic for anyone involved. We can only assume that more unneeded death and destruction will ensue, due to their participation in this Battle Royale type of event.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 210 will be available on January 22, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023