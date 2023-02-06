Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 Release Date and Spoilers: What Happened to Fushiguro?

After a well-deserved break, the Shonen Jump manga are being released weekly again, including Jujutsu Kaisen. The current Culling Game arc is making fans crazy with all the fights and twists happening, but chapter 212 takes that to another level. When is the release date of chapter 213, and what is happening in the story?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 212: The plan to add a rule to the Culling Game has unexpected consequences! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/NHJgthvYgD pic.twitter.com/3I5jHfKypn — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) February 5, 2023

Fans will need to wait until February 12, 2023, to see what happens next in the manga. If you want to read chapter 213, you can check it out on VIZ Media or the Shonen Jump Manga Plus website/app. If you’re not caught up yet, you can use Manga Plus to read the previous chapters for free.

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — February 12, 2023, 7:00 AM PT

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — February 12, 2023, 9:00 AM CT

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — February 12, 2023, 10:00 AM ET

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — February 12, 2023, 11:00 AM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — February 12, 2023, 12:00 PM BST

UK and Ireland — February 12, 2023, 3:00 PM GMT

Europe — February 12, 2023, 5:00 PM CEST

Moscow — February 12, 2023, 6:00 PM MSK

India — February 12, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — February 12, 2023, 10:00 PM ICT

Philippines — February 12, 2023, 11:00 PM PHT

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 Spoilers: What Happened to Fushiguro?

Chapter 212 was full of revelations; we found out what happened to Megumi Fushiguro’s sister, more about the ancient sorcerers, and what was the agreement between Itadori and Sukuna at the start of the story. Ancient sorcerers can read the mind of their vessels as a way to adapt to the new era, so they can also do that to impersonate the vessel. Tsumiki Fushiguro is currently possessed by a sorcerer called Yorozu. She adds a new rule to the culling game and escapes.

Back at the start, when Itadori is supposedly dead, we learn that he makes an agreement with Sukuna to stay alive but is forced to forget the terms of it. We finally find out about that too. When Sukuna says “enchain,” he is free to take over Itadori for one minute. Sukuna takes off one of his fingers and feeds it to Megumi. What will happen now that Sukuna possesses another person? What does he want to do with Megumi, and how will Itadori react to that?

Before Itadori “died,” Sukuna fought Megumi and since then has shown a lot of interest in him. He probably did that because he has always known Megumi could be a new vessel for him. That’ll definitely be explained more in chapter 213.

2023 is proving to be a great year for Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Not only we’ll receive a second season, but the culling game keeps getting better and taking its place as one of the best arcs in the manga and in the current Shonen Jump.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023