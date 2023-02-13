Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 Release Date and Spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 was probably one of the craziest we’ve ever had, and it changed so much the dynamic of the manga that it’s hard to believe. Sukuna has shown a big interest in Megumi Fushiguro since the beginning of the story, but none of us could imagine possessing him was a part of the curse’s plan. Who else might become Sukuna’s target? Now fans are crazy to learn more about what he is planning and when is the release date of chapter 214.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 Release Date

Fans will need to wait a few more weeks for a new Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, as it will be on a break on February 19. However, we’ll see more of Sukuna’s plan on February 26, 2023. If you want to read chapter 214 or reread 213 a thousand more times to make the wait feel shorter, you can check it out on VIZ Media or the Shonen Jump Manga Plus website/app. If you’re not caught up yet, you can use Manga Plus to read the previous chapters for free.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 Spoilers

Sukuna reveals he has been waiting for this moment for a long time. He sensed that Megumi could become a vessel to him, so he waited until the boy had his soul broken and was fragile to possess him. Sukuna punches Itadori, sending him flying. Fumihiko and Maki feel what’s happening, but before they arrive, Hana uses her power, Jacob’s Ladder, to defeat Sukuna. Instead of killing the curse, she only hurts it, hoping that Megumi will recover his senses.

Jujutsu Kaisen has told us multiple times that these characters will suffer a lot, so we shouldn’t keep our hopes up. And that’s what happens; Sukuna tricks Hana into thinking Megumi is okay, but when she hugs him, the curse shows its demonic face once more. We won’t know what will happen until the next chapter, but it’s easy to predict what will probably happen with the girl.

Maki has become one of the strongest characters in the series, but she still has a long way to go. Yuta is the only one strong enough to fight the King of Curses but hasn’t been featured in the recent chapters. Itadori will probably wake up and try to fight, however, hurt the way he is, he doesn’t stand a chance even with the help of Maki and Fumihiko.

Jujutsu Kaisen seems to be reaching its end and maybe will even end in 2023. We’re finally finding out the mysteries and clues the author left behind and probably will learn about some characters’ fates soon too.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023