Image: Gege Akutami and Shueisha

Are you wondering what the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 release date is and if any spoilers are available? Did you read through Chapter 213 and can’t wait for the next chapter to release? In Chapter 213, Sukuna uses Megumi’s cursed technique to overpower Angel, Hanga, and Yuji. What will happen with the battle between them, and will they be able to overcome Sukuna? Don’t worry, though, because you won’t need to wait for the official release, as we have provided you with a chapter summary and several pictures of chapter 214 raw scans. Here is everything you need to know about the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 release timeline and spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 Release Timeline

Image: Gege Akutami and Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Monday, February 27, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Sunday, February 26

8:00 AM MST Sunday, Febru ary 26

9:00 AM CST Sunday, February 26

10:00 AM EST Sunday, February 26

11:00 AM AST Sunday, February 26

12:00 PM BRT Sunday, Febr uary 26

3:00 PM GMT Sunday, February 26

5:00 PM CEST Sunday, February 26

8:30 PM IST Sunday, February 26

10:00 PM ICT Sunday, February 26

11:00 PM PHT Sunday, February 26

12:00 AM JST Monday, February 27

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Top Female Characters

Where Can I Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214?

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapters if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 214 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media Mangas, including Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 Spoilers

Image: Gege Akutami and Shueisha

Here are the spoilers for Chapter 214:

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 title: “Fearsome Womb Part-6.”

Chapter 214 continues where 213 left off.

These events happen atop a building where Yuji is watching from the ground. He looks up while feeling helpless while Sukuna tears Kurusu down.

Yuji reaches the roof of the building, and Sukuna says, “You were still here, hah.”

Yuji enters the battle to face Sukuna and screams: “SUKUNAAAAAA!!”

Sukuna is surprised by Yuji’s raw power.

Yuji attacks again, but Sukuna fights back.

Sukuna says: “Kenjaku, you truly do the creepiest things.”

Yuji yells at Sukuna: “Why can’t you live normally? Why do you keep spreading misery?”

Sukuna answers: “If you ask me, why are you humans so weak? Why do they still cling to life when you are so weak? Weak creatures like you should chew the misfortunes that match your physique for the rest of your life.”

Yuji responds: “Then try chewing some misery for yourself.”

Yuji approaches Sukuna, who slashes Yuji with Cleave multiple times, but Yuji doesn’t stop. Sukuna is intrigued, asks Yuji why he is so tough and realizes something is wrong. His fingers freeze suddenly, and Yuji lands a raw punch. Meanwhile, he realizes that his own cursed energy has been weakening-Fushiguro has been resisting him from the inside.

Editor comments at the end of the chapter: “Fushiguro fights back from inside!!” “Sukuna’s overwhelming strength! In this situation, Yuji and his friends will…?



Note: All pictures in this guide are the raw scans of chapter 214.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023