Are you wondering what the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 release date is and if any spoilers are available? Did you read through Chapter 214 and can’t wait for the next chapter to release? In Chapter 214, Sukuna realizes he may have bit off more than he could chew. Will Fushiguro be able to fight from the inside? Will Itadori be able to beat Sukuna because of it? Don’t worry, though, because you won’t need to wait for the official release, as we have provided you with a chapter summary and several pictures of chapter 215 raw scans. Here is everything you need to know about the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 release timeline and spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 Release Timeline

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Monday, March 6, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Sunday, March 5

8:00 AM MST Sunday, March 5

9:00 AM CST Sunday, March 5

10:00 AM EST Sunday, March 5

11:00 AM AST Sunday, March 5

12:00 PM BRT Sunday, March 5

3:00 PM GMT Sunday, March 5

5:00 PM CEST Sunday, March 5

8:30 PM IST Sunday, March 5

10:00 PM ICT Sunday, March 5

11:00 PM PHT Sunday, March 5

12:00 AM JST Monday, March 6

Where Can I Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215?

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapters if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 215 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media Mangas, including Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 Spoilers

Spoilers for Chapter 215 haven’t been released yet, but here is a preview of what we can expect:

Fushiguro is also fighting from the inside!

Sukuna’s overwhelming strength!

In this situation, Itadori and his friends will…..

This guide will be updated with spoilers and pictures of the raw scan once available, so check back often.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023