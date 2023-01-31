Lanterns: Which Characters Are the Stars of the Green Lantern Show?

Image: DC Comics

Lanterns is coming, and James Gunn took to social media to finally talk about it. The long-standing DCU streaming project was discussed along with many other heavy-hitting stories, slated to stream on HBO Max. It’s about the Green Lantern franchise, focusing on their role as an intergalactic “space cop” or peacekeeper force. Little was known before Gunn’s announcement aside from the fact that it focuses on the Green Lantern Corps beyond simply one protagonist, but Lanterns has fans asking, which characters are the stars of the show?

Will Hal Jordan Be the Star of the Lanterns Show, or Will Other Green Lantern Characters Appear Too?

Image: DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation

Hal Jordan will be one of the protagonists along with John Stewart, as well as other Lanterns “peppered in there” through the story. Gunn describes Lanterns as the story of Hal and John in a terrestrial-based TV show, space cops protecting Earth while unearthing a mystery that ties into the Gods and Monsters’ overarching plot for the upcoming DCU phase.

The series is described as having an almost True Detective vibe, which is a fantastic idea given the different personalities of Hal and John and their role as planetary protectors. It’ll tie the high-concept sci-fi storytelling all over the Green Lantern franchise to a grounded, Earth-centric plot.

While there’s no explicit mention of other lanterns Kyle Rayner, Guy Gardner, Simon Baz, Jessica Cruz, or golden age original lantern Alan Scott, fans are free to hold out hope that their favorite character appears. Before Gunn restarted the Green Lantern development, the show was originally set with stars Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine as Guy Gardner and Alan Scott.

When Will Lanterns Release?

Lanterns was listed after Gunn’s discussion of Superman: Legacy and its slated release date of July 11, 2025, with Lanterns referenced as the “next project.” It will likely release later in 2025 as part of the earlier stories of the “true beginning of the DCU.”

It’s a wise decision to have this appear hot on the heels of Superman’s release, and it ought to renew interest in the series after its development was rebooted. With shows like this and even wilder ones on the way, it looks like DC might be navigating away from its darkest night, and toward its brightest day, with amazing projects on the horizon.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023