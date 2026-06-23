‘Make me feel so cheap and crazy’: Britney Spears alleges a thief stole half her wardrobe and jewelry three years ago

Britney Spears recently said that a theft of her personal belongings three years ago started a period of rebellion that changed the way she presents herself on Instagram. The 44-year-old singer posted 17 pictures on Instagram showing different outfits, and explained that half of her wardrobe, along with her jewelry and money, had been stolen from her home.

Recommended Videos

She talked about how upset she felt after the theft, saying she felt helpless when she was told nothing could be done about it. Writing on Instagram, she said, “Not a victim, I’m just curious as to how people were able to make me feel so cheap and crazy when my coats, jewelry and half my wardrobe went missing 3 years ago.”

She also explained how the event affected her directly. “I’m going back to that week because it actually did something to me physiologically when the response was nothing we can do about it … it 100 percent hurt me emotionally and felt completely helpless,” she wrote.

Spears says the theft changed how she acts on social media

According to Spears, this experience had a big effect on how she presents herself online. She said, “I will say ever since that happened I 100 percent rebelled on Instagram and showed myself as cheap and probably secretly angry.”

She added that she doesn’t really miss the clothes themselves, but she still has questions about how the theft happened. She asked, “question is if this is crazy talk or did whomever came into my home and stole that much money know exactly what they were doing !!!” She did not give more details about which items were taken or how much they were worth.

Along with this post, Spears shared another, more chaotic post on Father’s Day that included a surprising comment about wanting another baby. In a video where she is dancing and holding a small guitar, she wrote, “I bought this one in Mexico in hopes one day I can have another baby.” She shared the Father’s Day post while also reflecting on the holiday feeling emotional for her, and mentioned that guitars remind her of “baby aliens,” adding that music is the “speech of angels.”

“Ever since that happened I 100% rebelled on Instagram and showed myself as cheap.” — Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/nTWshIsjrv — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) June 22, 2026

According to The Daily Mail, these posts come after a hard few months for the singer. On March 4, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She later pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, along with orders to attend an alcohol and drug education program and meet with mental health professionals. After the arrest, she checked into a rehab facility in Maine.

According to reports, her two sons, 20-year-old Sean Preston and 19-year-old Jayden, took part in an intervention that led to her getting treatment. Her sons had earlier moved to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline, who has described his sons’ fear of visiting her house in a recent book. Jayden has since moved back to Los Angeles to focus on music.

Even though she and her children were estranged in the past, Spears has shared posts featuring them on social media in recent months. She has also spoken on Instagram about her experiences with “mean girls,” talking about a time she lived outside the country and changed her name to avoid unwanted attention.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy