Britney Spears says she hopes to have another child, in a Father’s Day post following her recent DUI legal proceedings

Britney Spears shared her personal hopes for the future on Father’s Day in the United States. The 44-year-old singer said she wants to have another child. She posted this alongside a video of herself dancing in a yellow dress while holding a guitar.

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She wrote on Instagram, “It’s an emotional day for me,, guitars remind me of baby aliens,, such gentle strings,,, music is said to be the speech of angels,, I bought this one in Mexico 🇲🇽 in hopes one day I can have another baby.”

This update about her family plans comes after a tough period of legal trouble for the star. Earlier this year, reports said Spears was arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence of a mix of alcohol and drugs. According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, she was taken into custody and brought to a hospital so they could test her blood alcohol level. She was then booked and released the next morning.

Spears resolved her DUI case with a plea deal in May

A representative for Spears spoke about the incident at the time, saying, “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.” The rep added that Spears planned to follow the law and get the support she needed for her well-being. This statement followed an earlier moment when Britney Spears blasts herself for cheating on something else entirely, which had already drawn attention from fans.

By May, Spears had agreed to a plea deal for the charges, according to US Weekly. Her sentence included 12 months of probation and one day in jail, which counted as time already served. She was also ordered to pay $571 in state fees, take a DUI class, and attend weekly meetings with a psychologist along with twice-monthly visits to a psychiatrist.

Britney Spears says she wants to have ‘another baby’ https://t.co/JNlICOhpnc pic.twitter.com/sVYeL2qGfj — New York Post (@nypost) June 21, 2026

Spears is already a mother to two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. She had them in 2005 and 2006 with her then-husband, Kevin Federline. After they divorced, Spears later met Sam Asghari on the set of her music video for Slumber Party. They dated for five years before getting engaged in 2021 and marrying in 2022.

While they were together, the couple announced they were expecting a baby, but later shared that they had lost the pregnancy. In a statement posted on Instagram at the time, they wrote, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

The statement went on to say, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

After that, the couple’s relationship changed, and a year later it was confirmed that Asghari had filed for divorce. That legal process was settled in 2024. Other celebrities have spoken about similar family hopes recently, including Timothée Chalamet on fatherhood plans while dating a mother of two. Spears’ recent post shows she is looking ahead, with her personal life and family goals in mind, following the legal challenges she has gone through.

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