‘Moana 3’ is in the works at Disney, and Dwayne Johnson was the one to spill the bean

Disney is officially heading back to the water because Moana 3 is currently in the works. Dwayne Johnson, the voice behind the tattooed demigod Maui, let this news slip while he was promoting the upcoming live-action version of the first film in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Variety reported.

Recommended Videos

Johnson confirmed the project during a press conference, stating, “Yes, we have talked about ‘Moana 3,’ yes. But first, live-action ‘Moana,’ we’ll let that come out first. We have [the] amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who have been our writers … they will pen ‘Moana 3.’”

The decision to keep pushing this series makes total sense when you look at the recent numbers. The original movie brought in a massive $680 million globally back in 2016, and it has stayed a staple on Disney+ ever since. Then you have the performance of the second film, which was originally planned for streaming but became a huge theatrical event. It opened around Thanksgiving 2024 with a record-setting $225 million and eventually pulled in $1.059 billion worldwide.

Disney clearly isn’t letting the Moana franchise stay dormant

While we wait for the third installment, the live-action take on the original is set to hit theaters on July 10. This remake features Johnson reprising his role alongside newcomer Catherine Laga’aia as Moana. It was directed by Thomas Kail, and it is interesting to note that Bush and Miller wrote the script for this one as well. Seeing how they handle the transition to live-action will be a highlight for fans of the franchise.

As for the third film, we are still waiting on specific plot details. We do know that Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho are expected to return to their voice roles as Maui and the iconic Polynesian heroine. The original story followed the daughter of a village chief who was chosen by the ocean to restore prosperity to her island. The second film saw the wayfinder heading back into the deep sea to break a curse and find a hidden island.

A third #Moana film is in the works at Disney:



“We have talked about ‘Moana 3,’ yes” Dwayne Johnson said at a press conference for “Moana” in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “But first, live-action ‘Moana,’ we’ll let that come out first. We have [the] amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux… pic.twitter.com/dnnNs0Zaxz — Variety (@Variety) July 2, 2026

The music has always been a massive part of the series. Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the big hits for the first movie, including How Far I’ll Go and You’re Welcome. He did not return for the second film, which saw songwriting duties handed over to Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. The duo gained recognition for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, and they brought a fresh sound to the sequel. Right now, it is unclear who will take on the music for the third installment, but the bar is set incredibly high.

It is clear that Disney is betting big on the popularity of this property. Between the upcoming live-action release and the early development of the third animated film, there is plenty of content on the horizon for those of us who love this journey. You can expect more updates as the live-action film nears its July 10 release date.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy