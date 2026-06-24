Dwayne Johnson admits fans would have had an ‘organ rejection’ if he played Maui in live-action Moana without changing a single thing

Dwayne Johnson recently revealed that he had to wear a 40-pound suit to portray the demigod Maui in the upcoming live-action version of Moana, ensuring he matched the character’s silhouette. This massive transformation was a direct result of the actor jumping from one intense project straight into another, leaving him with no time to physically adjust his own frame for the role.

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The actor shared the details during an interview with E! News, where he sat down alongside his costar Catherine Laga’aia to discuss the highly anticipated film. Johnson explained that he had just finished filming The Smashing Machine, a project where he portrayed UFC fighter Mark Kerr, and he was 50 pounds heavier than his current physique. Because he went directly on set with Laga’aia, he simply could not change his body to fit the specific look of the animated character that fans know and love.

The filmmakers initially debated whether they should just let Johnson appear on screen as he looked in The Smashing Machine. They quickly realized that his body was intensely different from what audiences expected to see from the character of Maui. Johnson noted that the team felt a strong responsibility to stay loyal to the fans of the original 2016 animated movie. He even joked that if he had stepped onto the set without the suit, fans would have experienced a complete organ rejection because of how different his real body shape was from the character’s design.

To solve this problem, the production team turned to Academy Award-winning makeup artist Joel Harlow

They worked together to create a specialized, 40-pound suit that captured the look of the demigod with precision. Johnson recalled the experience with a laugh, describing the garment as “40 pounds of suit that was hot as s—.” Despite the physical discomfort of wearing such a heavy piece of equipment, the Jumanji star believes the choice was “worth it for the final product.”

There was actually a major visual benefit to using the suit beyond just matching Maui’s proportions. Because Maui’s traditional Polynesian tattoos are famously alive and moving throughout the story, the suit provided a much better canvas for the visual effects team.

Johnson explained that it was a better treat for audiences to see the animated tattoos integrated onto the suit rather than trying to map them onto his own skin. He feels that the creative choice helped the team maintain the integrity of the character while allowing the digital effects to shine.

Looking the part was only one piece of the puzzle for the cast. Johnson and Laga’aia, who join a cast that includes John Tui, Frankie Adams, and Rena Owen, also had to tackle the film’s iconic musical numbers. The actor emphasized that the pressure was high when it came to performing these beloved songs and the accompanying choreography.

He noted that you have to step up to the plate and “bring an A-plus-plus game” to the project. Having a great partner like Laga’aia made all the difference in meeting those high expectations, Johnson added later.

Johnson, who is 54 years old and known for his legendary career as a WWE wrestler, has a long history of using intense fitness routines to embody his characters in films like Black Adam and Baywatch. Despite his reputation for being jacked, he remains focused on delivering the best possible experience for viewers. He thinks that fans will be saying “you’re welcome” once they see the final result on the big screen.

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