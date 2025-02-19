NASA’s 1,000 Employee Layoffs Sees Pause—For Now

NASA recently avoided laying off over 1,000 probationary employees that many expected to be cut on February 18. Most of these employees were new or had recently transferred, meaning they had limited job protections. The potential layoffs were part of the Trump administration’s broader plan to cut federal spending. Internal sources had indicated that job losses were likely, but no significant job cuts happened at NASA on the day of the expected layoffs.

Some reports suggested that certain NASA centers might have been spared from layoffs, although no official explanation was given. This pause in layoffs might be due to successful lobbying by NASA to the White House, though that has not been confirmed.

In contrast, other federal agencies, like the National Science Foundation (NSF), did proceed with layoffs, letting go of around 168 employees, which was about 10% of their workforce. This included both probationary staff and temporary workers. Lawmakers criticized the NSF for these job cuts, saying they could hurt the nation’s competitiveness in science.

If NASA had gone through with the layoffs and combined it with employees opting for a program that lets them leave but still get paid until the end of the fiscal year, it could have meant a 10% reduction in its workforce. So far, at least 750 employees have signed up for this program. Advocacy groups have expressed worry, saying this could be NASA’s largest workforce reduction since the Apollo program.

While layoffs were avoided this time, it might only be temporary. There are reports that some probationary employees could still be let go by the end of the month. Additionally, NASA is facing potential larger cuts ahead. An executive order from February 11 requires federal agencies to restrict new hires to only one for every four people who leave and prepare for possible large-scale layoffs.

The exact size of these future cuts hasn’t been determined yet. NASA’s acting administrator confirmed they received the order and is waiting for more guidance.

