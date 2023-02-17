New Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Chapter Reverses the Course of Golden Wind Characters

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a manga series created by Hirohiko Araki and one of the most-watched anime of all time. The series is composed of 9 parts as of now, and almost all of them are set in the same universe, though the setting always changes. It usually focuses on a teenage boy and his journey of solving a problem related to his town with his powers. The style and campiness of the franchise won fans over, so much so that even if you don’t know JoJo, you have probably seen the countless memes, the character’s clothes, the insane scenes, or the famous JoJo poses. With Part 9’s start, fans have started theorizing that it’s an alternative version of Golden Wind, the fifth manga in the series.

The JoJoLands, the newest part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series, has just released its first chapter telling the story of Jodio, a 15-year-old boy getting extremely rich in the tropical islands. Even though just one chapter is available, the setting seems to contrast Golden Wind‘s story and characters in several different ways. We surely can expect even more examples of that as JoJoLands goes on.

What is JoJoLands About?

Jodio Joestar, the protagonist, and Dragona Joestar, who he refers to as brother, are suddenly harassed by the police. Jodio loses his patience and uses his Stand, almost killing the cops. The two characters, who at the start only seem innocent and carefree, reveal themselves far more dangerous than they looked, as they were in a stolen car on the way to complete a drug deal with gangsters.

Jodio dreams of becoming rich, and to do that, he works selling drugs. His outlook on life is based on “mechanisms” and people’s statuses, like how he and Dragona are able to protect their mother behind the scenes, thanks to that. Jodio’s boss and the principal of his school, Meryl May Qi, gives him, Dragona, a thief called Paco Lovelantes, and one of Jodio’s seniors a mission: stealing a precious diamond from a Japanese tourist coming to Hawaii. However, Jodio presents the situation as something none of them was prepared for.

Jodio Opposes Giorno Giovanna’s Gang in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

After JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, an alternative universe was created, and the following parts are set in that universe. That allowed for interesting comparisons and contrasts between characters and themes in the different parts. JoJoLands is already proving itself to be an alternative version of part 5, with Jodio apparently being a big antithesis to Giorno Giovanna, the protagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

Giorno Giovanna joins Bucciarati’s team in the Italian Mafia Passione. He joins them because he wants to become a “Gang-Star,” someone who will help innocent people, take drugs off the street, and turn the Mafia into a virtuous organization. And he always states to be very ambitious and is known for his quote: “I, Giorno Giovanna, have a dream.” Meanwhile, Jodio, also an ambitious 15-year-old boy, uses his talents to become rich by whatever means necessary. He steals innocent people, acts violently, and even earns his paycheck by selling drugs, which would be a great sin to Giorno. The protagonists would be mortal enemies if they were in the same story.

Not to mention, all members of Bucciarati’s team were wronged in the past, and that deeply changed them, one of the reasons they joined Bucciarati, a natural leader who cares for people and does everything possible to help them. We haven’t been presented with the backstory of Jodio’s gang yet, but we already know they are the ones corrupting their town and harming other people. They might have naturally chosen this path, and their past doesn’t really matter, or maybe always doing the right thing proved to be unsuccessful, and they decided to work for Meryl May Qi because of that.

We already know JoJoLands is the story of Jodio becoming extremely rich, but at what cost? Will the mission to steal the diamond already present a few casualties or harm the protagonist in some other way? Those questions surely will drive part of the narrative, and we can expect many other contrasting elements between Part 9 and Golden Wind.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023