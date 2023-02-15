New Series Has People Asking, “What Happened to Maddie?” On This Streaming Service

Image: Paramount

We all could use a good new murder mystery to keep us on our toes. There’s plenty to stream lately in that genre, from Knives Out sequels to Only Murders in the Building. But one upcoming addition to the streaming catalog for viewers promises an interesting twist: a student disappears and is murdered, and in the afterlife, she must solve the mystery behind who did it. For those who are interested, the phrase “What happened to Maddie” may end up trending as people unravel the mystery in the show School Spirits.

Where Can You Stream School Spirits?

School Spirits is an upcoming 2023 Paramount+ original series starring Peyton List from Cobra Kai. The main character, Maddie, meets other students in the afterlife, stuck in limbo and part of a support group as they cope with their passing.

The clear trending phrases inquiring about what happened to Maddie invoke some real Twin Peaks vibes, along with the weird premise, but the student passing into the afterlife might pique the interest of Yu Yu Hakusho fans. While it won’t necessarily have the same type of action as a ’90s shonen anime, it’ll be an engaging afterlife mystery essentially also featuring a spirit detective. She finds kindred spirits (literally) in the support group when other members reveal they were also murdered.

School Spirits Release Date: When Can You Learn What Happened to Maddie

School Spirits will release on March 9, 2023, for Paramount Plus. The series will provide a new intriguing mystery for fans feeling an itch left unscratched after the latest hit high school murder mystery, Wednesday. Additionally, if you’re a fan of Peyton List, there’s one final Cobra Kai season coming soon, season 6, which was confirmed in January 2023. Finally, if you’re interested in Paramount+’s other offerings, now’s as good a time as any to check out its fantastic Star Trek offerings, whether you’re a newcomer or a longtime fan, with Star Trek: Picard season 3 coming out on February 16, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023