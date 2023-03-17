One Piece Episode 1054 Release Date – When Does One Piece Come Back?

Image: Crunchyroll

One Piece is currently in one of its best arcs, exploring Wano’s state, the past of the country, and the fight between Luffy and Kaidou. However, the excitement had to stop for a while. After episode 1053, in which Momonosuke attempts to move Onigashima and Sanji finds out he has the same abilities his awful brothers have, the anime went on a break. When does One Piece come back? Read on if you can’t wait to find out the One Piece episode 1054 release date.

When Does One Piece Episode 1054 Come Out?

The One Piece anime went on a 2-week break after episode 1053, but now it’s back to airing weekly. One Piece Episode 1054 is expected to be released at 9:30 AM JST, Sunday, February 19, 2023. As always, we’ll be able to watch it on Crunchyroll soon after its release in Japan. Let’s check when we’ll be able to watch it and the time conversions.

6:00 PM PST Saturday, February 18 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

7:00 PM MST Saturday, February 18 (Denver, Calgary)

8:00 PM CST Saturday, February 18 (Chicago, Regina)

9:00 PM EST Saturday, February 18 (New York, Toronto)

2:00 AM GMT Sunday, February 19 (UK and Ireland)

3:00 AM CEST Sunday, February 19 (Europe)

7:30 AM IST Sunday, February 19 (India)

10:00 AM PHT Sunday, February 19 (Philippines)

11:00 AM JST Sunday, February 19 (Japan)

Episode 1054 is named Death to Your Partner! Killer’s Deadly Gamble! It’ll focus on Captain Kid’s relationship with his friend Killer and what happened to him in Wano. They are incredible characters, and finding out more about them will be a blast. The episode will also show other relevant situations in Wano, like their fight with Big Mom. This’ll be another emotional episode, so get prepared.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023