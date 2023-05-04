Oshi no Ko Episode 5 Release Date and Time on HIDIVE

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko has been successfully bringing the manga characters to life with care in its anime adaptation. While Aqua and Ruby have already gotten lots of exposure, other greats like Kana Arima are just now getting the exposure they deserve. With the latest episode showcasing her dynamic with Aqua, Oshi no Ko Episode 5 sets the stage for new developments in Aqua’s revenge play, as well as new supporting characters upon its release.

Oshi no Ko Episode 5 Release Date and Time and Where to Watch

Oshi no Ko Episode 5 will release on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. The series is available to view exclusively for HIDIVE subscribers. This will air as a simulcast for viewers internationally, along with the original Japanese broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto.

Related: How to Watch the Oshi no Ko Simulcast on HIDIVE

For those living outside the above time zones and wishing to watch the series as it airs, we’ve crafted a handy release guide you can consult!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

With the release of Oshi no Ko Episode 5, viewers will be able to see Aqua step further out of his comfort zone as he joins a dating reality show.

Oshi no Ko Episode 4 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 5

Aqua finishes his limited role on “Sweet Today” with a bang, giving an improvised, daring performance that drew focus to his co-star, Kana Arima. Kana then turned in a standout scene that saved the series in the eyes of the fans, and while the scene was meant to capture the look on her face as she fell in love with the protagonist, the truth is, this was the moment she fell for Aqua.

Image: Doga Kobo

Aqua, Ruby, and Kana meet at the school they’re now enrolled at later on, and the siblings begin considering talent to recruit for Ruby’s idol group. They even meet Frill Shiranui, whose name you should recognize if you’re a fan of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, prompting Ruby to want to build enough of a profile to feel worthy alongside her stellar classmates. In a struggle to find prospective idols, Aqua notes the star power of Kana herself and throws her name into the mix. Episode 4 overall adapted Chapters 17-19 of the manga.

With Episode 5 of Oshi no Ko, this release will adapt Chapters 20-22 with how the series is being paced. Kana comes to grips with her new feelings for Aqua, which grow more complicated as he throws himself into a dating reality show. New supporting characters will be introduced, including stellar actress Akane Kurokawa and YouTuber/TikTok star Mem-Cho. The former is a future love interest/cover for Aqua, and the latter is a new prospective member of Ruby’s group, B-Komachi.

- This article was updated on May 4th, 2023