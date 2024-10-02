Image Credit: Bethesda
Sherlock’s Return Is Getting Closer But Will It Have Benedict Cumberbatch?

Published: Oct 2, 2024 03:25 pm

The BBC series Sherlock was a modern reimagining of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic detective stories. It was loved by many and it saddened a lot of fans to see it end. However, it may be returning for another installment.

Sue Vertue, the show’s producer, recently indicated that the popular series, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson, has a potential future. Vertue, who runs the production company Hartswood Films, stated that the show can continue, but its return depends on the alignment of various factors, most importantly the availability and willingness of the actors to reprise their roles.

This isn’t the first time a potential return has been discussed. Earlier this year, Mark Gatiss, co-creator and star of Sherlock, expressed interest in creating a film. He also acknowledged the challenges of coordinating the schedules of all involved.

Benedict has become a huge actor since Sherlock ended, being a superhero in Marvel’s Doctor Strange movies has given him a boost in stardom. He is likely  a lot more expensive to hire, and may not feel the need to return to the role.

The last time audiences saw Cumberbatch and Freeman together as Holmes and Watson was in 2017. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited news of a possible continuation of the series. It’s not like the show had a lack of fans, so it could be brought back if the actors want it.

It would be unthinkable to reboot the series or replace Sherlock, but that is not out of the realm of possibility. If the studio wants to make a Sherlock and they feel they can capture the same audience without the actors, that’s not something they’d shy away from. We doubt that’s going to happen, but as more people call for Sherlock, it’s only a matter of time before a decision is made.

