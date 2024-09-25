Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Star Was Almost Batman

Matthias Schoenaerts, known for his role in The Old Guard, has recently been confirmed to portray the villain Krem in the upcoming DCU film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. However, new information has surfaced revealing that Schoenaerts was once considered for a much larger role in the DC Extended Universe—Batman.

Zack Snyder, director of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, disclosed in a Happy Sad Confused interview that Ben Affleck, who ultimately played Batman, had reservations about taking on the iconic role. As a contingency plan, Snyder had Schoenaerts lined up as a potential replacement. Snyder even went as far as creating mock-ups of Schoenaerts in the Batman suit, showcasing his serious consideration for the actor.

This revelation has sparked discussion among fans, particularly those who believe Schoenaerts may not be a well-known enough actor to portray Krem. The fact that he was considered for Batman, a significantly more prominent role, adds a layer of intrigue to his casting in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to be the next DCU film following James Gunn’s Superman, scheduled for release on June 26, 2026. Craig Gillespie will direct the film, which will star Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Gunn has described this version of Kara Zor-El as “less earnest and more edgy,” aiming to differentiate it from previous portrayals, particularly the CW.

Gunn has emphasized the contrast between Superman, who was raised by loving parents on Earth, and Supergirl, who witnessed the destruction of Krypton and endured hardship for the first 14 years of her life. This backstory is expected to shape Supergirl’s character in the film, making her “much more hardcore” than traditional depictions.

That’s a smart change because it’s easy to imagine Supergirl has a chip on her shoulder from watching such a devastating catastrophe happen to her people. It’s easily believable and will make a lot of the audience intrigued by the change.

