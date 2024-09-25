Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Netflix
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Star Was Almost Batman

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Sep 25, 2024 06:00 pm

Matthias Schoenaerts, known for his role in The Old Guard, has recently been confirmed to portray the villain Krem in the upcoming DCU film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. However, new information has surfaced revealing that Schoenaerts was once considered for a much larger role in the DC Extended Universe—Batman.

Recommended Videos

Zack Snyder, director of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, disclosed in a Happy Sad Confused interview that Ben Affleck, who ultimately played Batman, had reservations about taking on the iconic role. As a contingency plan, Snyder had Schoenaerts lined up as a potential replacement. Snyder even went as far as creating mock-ups of Schoenaerts in the Batman suit, showcasing his serious consideration for the actor.

This revelation has sparked discussion among fans, particularly those who believe Schoenaerts may not be a well-known enough actor to portray Krem. The fact that he was considered for Batman, a significantly more prominent role, adds a layer of intrigue to his casting in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to be the next DCU film following James Gunn’s Superman, scheduled for release on June 26, 2026. Craig Gillespie will direct the film, which will star Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Gunn has described this version of Kara Zor-El as “less earnest and more edgy,” aiming to differentiate it from previous portrayals, particularly the CW.

Gunn has emphasized the contrast between Superman, who was raised by loving parents on Earth, and Supergirl, who witnessed the destruction of Krypton and endured hardship for the first 14 years of her life. This backstory is expected to shape Supergirl’s character in the film, making her “much more hardcore” than traditional depictions.

That’s a smart change because it’s easy to imagine Supergirl has a chip on her shoulder from watching such a devastating catastrophe happen to her people. It’s easily believable and will make a lot of the audience intrigued by the change.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter linkedin