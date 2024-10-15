Superman Teaser Image Shows Well Known Companion

James Gunn, the director of the upcoming Superman movie, has released a teaser image featuring the titular superhero alongside Krypto the Superdog. This image is the first official look at the character in the film, and for some, is the first time learning the character will be in the movie.

The teaser shows Superman and Krypto sitting side-by-side on the moon, watching over Earth. Gunn revealed on Instagram that the character was inspired by his own dog, Ozu, who he adopted shortly after beginning work on the Superman script. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation and had never encountered humans before, presented several challenges for Gunn. The dog’s unruly behavior, including destroying property and biting, led Gunn to imagine what life would be like if Ozu had superpowers. This thought seems to have ultimately shaped Krypto’s character and his inclusion in the movie’s story.

While the exact role of Krypto in the Superman movie is not known, but the dog is expected to play a significant part in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film. Gunn stated that the character will make his on-screen debut in the Superman movie this summer.

The teaser image is really nice to see, and will definitely make any fan excited. It offers a glimpse into the visual aesthetic and tone that Gunn is bringing to the Superman franchise. This is vastly different from Synder’s version, which some would say is far too dark for a boy scout hero like Superman.

The film’s story will focus on Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. We expect it will do much better in setting up the DCU than the DCEU did in its universe. We hope to see more of Krypto soon, though, because it’s nice to see dogs with superpowers.

Source: James Gunn on Instagram

