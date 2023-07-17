Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 15 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 14 Spoilers

Image: VIZ Media / Shueisha

Hajime Shinichi is making big strides in making his film in Tenmaku Cinema. He’s embracing his innate talents as a director, and perhaps more strikingly, he’s bonding in a wholesome, engaging way with new and old friends. While his objective might be to bring Takihiko Tenmaku’s script to vibrant life and help his ghost find some rest, he might churn out other valuable experiences in the process. Learn more with the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 15!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 15 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 15 will release on Sunday, July 23, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus.

If you’re wanting to catch the next chapter as it drops, use this time zone guide so you know the release time of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 15 in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Hajime learns the complicated world of set design even just for filming a one-off scene.

RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 14 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 15

Himeki Kurakui is juggling her responsibilities as an established actor with Hajime’s passion project, and things are going great. The next step is filming their take on what the home of her character, Nagisa, would look like along with her relatives. It’s a small part of the film but crucial in fleshing out her character. But due to Kurakui’s shooting schedule, combined with a desire to create an authentic set based on Nagisa’s room, the crew learns quickly how difficult it can be to manage.

But it’s all for the right cause. Hajime’s film is coming along splendidly, his friends are having a great time, and most importantly, Kurakui is notably excited and pleased to be participating. She appears to be developing a strong bond with the crew, and we’ll see more of this with the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 15!

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023