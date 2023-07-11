Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 14 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 13 Spoilers

Image: Shueisha / VIZ Media

Hajime Shinichi has achieved a lot compared to most middle-schoolers in Tenmaku Cinema. He’s been a strong student, made plenty of friends, and even taken on a benevolent screenwriter ghost while making a movie so it can pass on to the next life. One of these things is not like the other. But we’ve begun to see Hajime develop a bond with the ghost of Tenmaku-sensei, and it’s a wonderful thing to see. Get ready for more with the release date of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 14!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 14 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 14 will release on Sunday, July 16, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 14

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you want to see more developments on “The Shore” and what Hajime’s chances are to help create something that can put Takihiko Tenmaku’s soul to rest, you’re in luck! You can check our release date guide to see precisely when Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 14 drops:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Tenmaku goes introspective as he thinks about his past life and what must be done in the future.

RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 13 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 14

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 13 is an introspective one where Hajime reflects on his achievements in filmmaking from recent chapters. More significantly, we see more of Tenmaku’s past, one where he was allegedly born as an illegitimate son of an actress who worked under Ryu Shirakawa and thus wanted to keep out of the spotlight. It becomes clear why he came to Hajime, a middle-schooler: he came to Shirakawa when he was a child.

However, Tenmaku’s gift seems impossible to hide, as he continuously helps revise, or outright compose scripts from behind the scenes. Afraid to put his name out there, Tenmaku is admonished by director Shirakawa and told to wear his name proudly. This will likely get echoed when Hajime shrugs off credit if “The Shore” achieves acclaim, as he has made the movie his own even with so much help from Tenmaku.

We’ll see how this all plays out with the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 14!

